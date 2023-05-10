Radisson Hotel Group strengthens its presence in Turkey

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of its second hotel and second Radisson Individuals property in Eskişehir, Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals. Last year, the Group opened its first Radisson Individuals property, Nova Vista Deluxe & Suites Eskişehir, a member of Radisson Individuals, and is continuing its steady growth in Turkey. The opening of Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals marks the third Radisson Individuals hotel opening in Turkey and brings the Group’s portfolio across the country to over 45 hotels in operation and under development.

Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals offers guests a unique experience with its modern architecture and proximity to the city center where guests can explore the many landmarks, the Haller Youth Centre, one of the city’s historic food markets, the Espark Shopping Centre, and popular Vural Street. The hotel’s central location offers easy access to the local restaurants and bars where guests can experience the local cuisine. Guests can also cruise around and explore the city by gondola, which departs from the gondola point 800m away from the hotel. Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals is easy to reach from multiple areas in Turkey and abroad. Hasan Polatkan Airport is only 7.5 kilometers away and the city’s train station can be reached by foot in under five minutes.

Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals features 97 rooms and suites equipped with day-to-day amenities such as in-room coffee and tea facilities, a work desk, a professional hair dryer, and free high-speed Wi-Fi to make guests feel at home while travelling. The hotel also offers a complimentary breakfast buffet, in-house restaurant, and valet parking. Emirgan Sütiş, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, serves both international and Turkish dishes, as well as bespoke kids menus, and features a bright and cozy dining room for the whole family. Meals can also be enjoyed on the restaurant’s terrace, which also has an open-air option.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says: ‘’We are delighted to grow our presence in Turkey and be one step closer to our goal of reaching 50 hotels by the end of 2023 with the opening of Nova Vista Eskişehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals. Eskişehir is an important business and leisure destination in Turkey, and we are thrilled to expand our footprint in this vibrant city.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting hall at Nova Vista Eskişehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, is perfectly equipped for business meetings and events and can accommodate up to 50 people spanning 80 m2. The hall is equipped with whiteboards, audio-visual equipment, chargers, and adapters, and offers printing services.

Ozan Yılmazarslan, General Manager of Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, also made the following statements: ‘’We are proud to be the second Radisson Individuals branded hotel in Eskişehir, one of Turkey’s beloved cities. Our experienced team is dedicated to providing exceptional service with Radisson Hotel Group’s signature ‘Yes I Can’ philosophy. We are committed to making every guest’s stay memorable and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests in Eskişehir.’’

Whether the guests are looking for great deals on business accommodations or planning for a weekend getaway, they can find the best offers for the Nova Vista Eskisehir Centrum Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals. The hotel is offering special rates and extra perks with fantastic packages, guaranteed to make guests’ stay in Eskisehir more affordable and enjoyable.