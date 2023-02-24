Radisson Hotel Group opens stunning lakeside resort in Poland’s Ostróda for leisure and conferences

Radisson Hotel Group opens its 18th hotel in Poland with its first Radisson Blu Resort in Ostróda. Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda Mazury is located in a picturesque location directly on Lake Drwęca in the Masurian Lake District.

The resort brings together the tranquility of lakeside living with a variety of leisure activities for travelers as well as a fully equipped conference center.

Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda Mazury is nestled on idyllic Lake Drwęca in the charming community of Ostróda, which boasts a large sandy beach as well as a promenade and a marina where guests can enjoy a variety of leisure activities from active water sports to fishing. The 80-kilometer Elbląg Canal leads to Lake Jeziorak, where guests can take a boat trip or sail on one of the historic vessels. The hotel offers easy access to additional iconic attractions in the region, including the 14th century Ostróda Castle where Napoleon Bonaparte resided in 1807.

Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda Mazury features 238 spacious and stylish rooms ranging from superior rooms to suites with serene views of the lake. The rooms have been designed for maximum comfort, security, and relaxation. The hotel’s architecture and design are a balance of contemporary style with natural materials, such as wood and stone which are combined with accent elements, designer furniture, and thoughtful lighting.

Featuring a wide array of flavors and cuisines, the hotel’s lobby bar, its two restaurants, The Grus and The Stoke Restaurant, and the Black Swan Club offer a variety of dishes. Both restaurants have terraces overlooking Lake Drwęca for a romantic setting. The Grus Restaurant offers a menu of international as well as traditional local dishes. Guests can enjoy delicious steak house style food grilled over an open flame at The Stoke Restaurant or relax at the Lobby Bar with a cup of tea, healthy fruit smoothies, or decadent desserts. The Black Swan Club offers original and classic drinks to end the day.

Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda Mazury includes several leisure facilities, such as an aqua park with a sports pool, water slides and a shallow pool, as well as a bowling alley, game room and a spa with twelve treatment rooms, a VIP zone, and several steam rooms.

Adam Pruszkowski, General Manager of the resort, comments: “The opening of Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda Mazury creates new leisure and conference opportunities for the Warmia-Masuria region. For many years, I have been a ‘Yes I Can’ trainer for new Radisson Hotel Group employees. I am proud to be opening this new hotel and leading the team by example by bringing to life this important brand philosophy.”

For guests looking to host a meeting or event, the hotel has over 2,300 m2 of meeting and event space, including an Auditorium Hall, four function rooms, seven conference rooms, and a foyer that can be set up to host various events such as business meetings, banquets, and weddings.

Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda Mazury is conveniently located close to Ostróda’s city center and Ostróda train station. For guests arriving by car, Ostróda benefits from its location on the S7 highway that connects the town to Elbląg, Warsaw and Gdańsk. Gdańsk Lech Wałęsa Airport as the nearest international airport is a 90-minute drive from the resort.