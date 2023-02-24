HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR OF F&B AND DIRECTOR OF SALES & MARKETING

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, a 512-room hotel with halal and award-winning dining options in Singapore’s Tiong Bahru district, has appointed Carina Toh as Director of Sales & Marketing and Jonathan Lim as Director of Food & Beverage.

Carina is an experienced hotelier with over a decade of experience in Sales & Marketing. Having worked in China, Carina was part of the pre-opening team at Sheraton Hangzhou Wetland Park Resort, Zhejiang, China, and have also worked with International hotel brands such as W Hotels & Resorts, Westin, Sheraton, Sofitel and Shangri-la. A zealous leader with proven track records, Carina is also an adventurous traveller who is always up for challenges

Jonathan has over 30 years of experience in Food & Beverage management and operations. He has worked with The Sheraton Towers in Singapore, Hotel Cambodiana in Cambodia, Rendezvous Hotel in Sanya, Millennium Wuxi and many more in Asia Pacific. Jonathan has also serviced independent restaurants, playing an instrumental role in opening new restaurants.

Commenting on their appointment, Michiel de Kleer, General Manager of Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, said, “With all Covid-19 border measures lifted in Singapore, it brings a whole new perspective to travel and tourism. It will be a challenging yet exhilarating year for both Carina and Jonathan, as they steer the company to meet the demands of the fast-changing travel landscape and consumer needs in the areas of service, meetings and F&B. I am confident they will bring Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium to new heights this year.”

