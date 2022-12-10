Radisson Hotel Group joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the leading international hotel groups, continues to be an industry leader driving forward the hospitality industry’s sustainability agenda and supporting the ongoing development of integrated sustainable tourism practices by joining the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

Radisson Hotel Group has a long heritage as a leading sustainable hotel group and has made substantial strides to drive climate action in the hospitality industry. One of the most significant stride that has been taken is the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050, towards sustainability, renewable energy, green building design, green mobility, and the establishment of the Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The Group’s membership in the GSTC forms part of its strategic focus to drive cross-industry cooperation and establish transparent and measurable standards for sustainability within the hospitality industry, as well as foster increased coordination between the private and public sector.

Like Radisson Hotel Group, the GSTC strives to be an agent of change in the world of sustainable travel and tourism by increasing knowledge, understanding, adoption, and demand for sustainable tourism practices. The Global Sustainable Tourism Council was formed in 2007 as a coalition of 32 partners, initiated by the Rainforest Alliance, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation), and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communication, Radisson Hotel Group, says: “At Radisson Hotel Group, we believe the best way to achieve concrete results and move the industry on the path to Net Zero by 2050 is to work alongside global partners and industry bodies, such as the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. Sustainability is not competitive but rather collaborative, together we can aim so help solving global issues we all face. We look forward to working with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and its partners to align our strong criteria to reach Net Zero emissions latest by 2050.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Radisson Hotel Group has taken many great steps toward applying sustainable practices across their extensive group of hotels,” says GSTC CEO Randy Durband, “and we at GSTC are delighted to have them join us for collaboration on further progress in their journey to sustainability.”

During this year’s COP27 in Egypt, Radisson Hotel Group reaffirmed its strong commitment to sustainability by signing the Glasgow Declaration and encouraging other hospitality groups to join the call for strong actions to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050. The Group has received confirmation and validation of its near-term Science Based Targets (SBTs) aligned with its commitment to be Net-Zero by 2050. This validation places Radisson Hotel Group among the top companies in the world who are aligned with the COP climate goals and who have set their carbon reduction targets according to scientific evidence. The Group’s clear targets and plans include a reduction of its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 46% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The Group also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities and franchises by 28% within the same timeframe. Additional targets include removing single-use plastics, continuing to drive best practices in responsible consumption behaviors, and creating shared value in communities for children and youth-at-risk working alongside key industry stakeholder to demonstrate positive impact for the wider hospitality industry and create further opportunities for a more sustainable future. The Group partners with global ecolabels such as Green Key, Earth Check and Green Tourism, recognized by GSTC, which audit our hotels’ sustainability performance.

Earlier this year at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)’s Global Summit, Radisson Hotel Group, together with other top brands, associations and destinations in the industry representing over 50,000 hotels and 70+ companies and destinations, launched the Hotel Sustainability Basics, a common and inclusive definition of hotel sustainability to drive responsible travel & tourism. Criteria include twelve actions which are fundamental to hotel sustainability. Radisson Hotel Group was a leading supporter and driving force behind the establishment of the Basics standard, which includes a coordinated set of minimum indicators that all hotels should implement to drive responsible travel and tourism and is easy for consumers to understand.