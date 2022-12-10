Hyatt Place Chengdu Bio-Town Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced Hyatt Place Chengdu Bio-Town, the second Hyatt Place hotel in Chengdu, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s footprint globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members

The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings and a 24-hour Fitness Center. The hotel is a joint venture led by Chengdu Bio-Town Hotel Management Co., Ltd, Mingkai Hotel Branch and is operated by Minyoun Hospitality.

Hyatt Place Chengdu Bio-town is superbly located in the center of Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town. The hotel is also a two-minute walk to Yong’an Lake Forest Park, and less than a 20-minute drive to Western China International Expo City, making it an ideal choice for business and leisure travelers seeking a central location.

“As Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the second Hyatt Place hotel to Chengdu,” said General Manager Diana Deng. “With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

Hyatt Place Chengdu Bio-Town offers:

227 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

The Kitchen serves freshly prepared meals including Chinese and Western-style breakfasts

The Bar features specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wine and cocktails

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces offer 861 square feet (80 square meters) of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

Swimming Pool featuring a temperature-controlled system

“Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town is a vibrant Biotechnology Industrial Park, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods, and a growing list of great places to visit and things to do or see,” said Chengjie Song, owner representative, Chengdu Bio-Town City Management Co., Ltd,. “Our hotel is central to all of them, and we are confident that Hyatt Place Chengdu Bio-Town will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting the area.”

HYATT PLACE CHENGDU BIO-TOWN LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Chengdu Bio-Town is under the leadership of General Manager, Diana Deng and Director of Sales, Blain Yu. In her role, Ms.Deng is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s colleagues and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Mr.Yu is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Chengdu Tianfu International Bio-Town area.