Radisson Hotel Bahir Dar to open in Ethiopia

Radisson Hotel Group has signed Radisson Hotel Bahir Dar, located in the north east of Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

It will be the first Radisson branded hotel and the group’s fourth hotel in the country.

This deal brings the group’s portfolio to almost 100 hotels in operation and under development in Africa.

The Radisson Hotel Bahir Dar will be located on the shores of Lake Tana, Ethiopia’s largest lake which has been nominated an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, just eight kilometres from the international airport.

The city is home to some of the world’s oldest monasteries and churches, and the hotel will sit just 25 kilometres from Tis Abbai Falls, one of Ethiopia’s best-known tourist attractions.

Bahir Dar serves as the capital of the Amhara region in Ethiopia and is a well-known, memorable city to the north of the country.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Africa remains the most exciting continent for growth and evolution.

“According to WTTC, Ethiopia experienced the ‘highest tourism growth in the world’ in recent years, with over 45 per cent increase.

“Such growth justifies more hotel developments in the country, and we are pleased to introduce our fourth hotel in the market.”

The fully renovated, converted 125-room hotel will comprise of a variety of room types, from standard to king rooms and presidential suites.