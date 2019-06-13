Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel completes overhaul in Stockholm

Radisson Hotel Group has confirmed the completion of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm in Sweden, following its ambitious multi-million renovation project.

The renovation is one of several renewed Radisson hotels across the Nordics, as the hotel group is finalises its most extensive investment program ever in the region.

Ready for its 35th anniversary, the hotel has become an elegant and vibrant meeting place set in an unbeatable central location right next to Stockholm Central Station on Vasagatan.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president, northern Europe, for Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Our aim is to always improve the guest experience, which is why we have invested so much in renovations in the Nordic region.

“So far, we have completed refurbishment programs at, among others, the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Oslo; the Radisson Blu Hotel, Tromsø; the Radisson Collection Hotel, Royal Copenhagen; the Radisson Collection Hotel, Strand Stockholm; and now the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm.

“The hotels look better, the food tastes even better, and the service has been raised to yet another level.”

In 1960, Radisson Hotel Group opened its first hotel in the Nordics and currently operates close to 60 properties across the region.

As part of the group’s continued commitment to the region, Radisson Hotel Group has invested more than €100 million in renovations of its Nordic hotels over the past few years – in addition to significant investments from the property owners.

The new design concept at the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm has been carried out by the renowned Spanish architectural studio Proyecto Singular.

They have transformed the hotel’s 459 guestrooms, 15 meeting rooms, and communal areas – including the lobby and bar, the Stockholm Fisk restaurant, and the stunning atrium area.

With the guest experience at the core of the 360-transformation of the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Stockholm, Proyecto Singular have created a city hub with lively areas where guests can share rewarding moments in a social and welcoming environment.

The base of the design has the roots of the Mediterranean, with plants, natural tones and warm materials that create a sophisticated and elegant atmosphere.

The guestrooms have been updated with bright walls, modern panels in dark wood and beautiful light fixtures – complemented by art from talented young artists.