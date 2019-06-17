Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague, opens doors to first guests

Radisson has announced the opening of a new Radisson Blu Hotel in Prague.

The reopening follows a transformation of an existing hotel, with major capital investment going into the project to upgrade and re-brand the property.

Today, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague features 160 luxurious guest rooms and suites, designed with modern conveniences that complement the building’s classical, Art Nouveau architecture.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, area senior vice president, central and southern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We’re excited to open this historic hotel in a prime location.

“It is our first leased property in south-eastern Europe and represents our confidence in the market.

“We see the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague as the perfect business hub and a superb venue for the conferences, meetings and events sector.

“The hotel will complement our Park Inn Hotel Prague, and we´re proud of our well-positioned footprint in one of Europe’s most exciting cities.”

Set in an original Art Nouveau building from the 19th century, the hotel preserves historic features while adding a modern finish to its interior.

Located alongside Charles Square, between Prague’s Old Town and New Town, the hotel is the ideal starting point for holding business meetings, exploring the famous sights or heading on a shopping spree in the city centre (which is within walking distance of the hotel).

Tobias Krappen, general manager of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Prague, said: “We’re proud to welcome our guests with the full Radisson Blu experience, including its personalised service and exquisite atmosphere.

“For leisure and business travellers, we are the perfect partner to help create the most memorable travel experiences in one of Europe’s most exciting cities.”

