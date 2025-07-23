Quito Showcased Its Attractions in the United Kingdom

Quito continues to strengthen its position as an authentic, sustainable, and high-value destination in the United Kingdom. From 11 to 20 July, Ecuador’s capital took part in two major international events within the global tourism sector.

From 11 to 13 July, Quito participated in Global Birdfair 2025, the world’s leading birdwatching event, held in Rutland, UK. The fair brought together over 100 organisations specialising in ecotourism, conservation, and nature-based travel.

During the event, Quito promoted its extraordinary biodiversity, with a focus on areas such as the Chocó Andino, Maquipucuna, Bellavista, and its extensive birdwatching routes — all aimed at positioning the city as a leading nature tourism destination in the region.

Subsequently, on 19 and 20 July, the Ecuadorian capital featured at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival UK 2025, one of the most influential platforms for showcasing destinations through their culinary heritage. Held in London, the festival offered Quito a chance to spotlight its rich cuisine through masterclasses and tastings.

Quito’s presence at both events was further enhanced by commercial visits to tour operators, specialist media outlets, and key stakeholders in London. The UK was seen as a priority market due to its high tourism expenditure, strong interest in cultural and sustainable travel, and increasing curiosity about emerging destinations like Quito.

Global Birdfair 2025 and the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival UK 2025 provided ideal platforms to unveil Quito’s new city brand and to reinforce its identity as a diverse destination with a compelling tourism offering.