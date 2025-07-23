Shorter tours, smaller groups: Travelers prioritize intimacy and convenience

The latest 2025 Tour Taker report by Arival reveals a powerful shift in how European and U.S. travelers engage with day tours – shorter durations, smaller groups, and flexible schedules . As modern travelers prioritize flexibility and exclusivity, operators are rethinking how tours are designed and delivered.

According to Arival’s study, 69% of travelers took tours lasting three hours or less in 2024. This rise in demand for shorter tours reflects a growing demand for convenience: travelers are seeking experiences that fit into their travel plans and schedules.

Interest in more intimate experiences is also surging. Half of all UK, US and European tour takers booked at least one private tour in 2024. In the US, 50% of travelers chose private formats, while Germany and France led Europe with 55% and 50% respectively. Tours with groups of six or fewer participants were the most popular format, selected by 50% of Americans and 43% of Europeans.

“Operators of tours and activities put their heart and soul into designing unique, amazing experiences, but there’s also a harsh tour marketing reality,” said Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO of Arival. “Travelers want experiences that fit into their plans, not the other way around. Yes, travelers demand personal, unique, authentic and exception, but when it comes to tour selection and booking – convenience and flexibility are paramount. The industry must evolve to meet this demand with smaller, more agile formats and frictionless booking.”

The report also delves into significant differences in tour preferences, spend and booking habits across traveler age as well as the U.S. and four key European markets. While younger travelers are driving demand for immersive, experiential tours, older travelers continue to drive demand for more traditional sightseeing formats. This signals a need for operators to expand offerings in more participatory, interactive experiences for the rising generation of travelers.

Meanwhile, booking behavior continues to evolve. Although 72% of US travelers booked tours before arriving at their destination, the majority still book within a week of the experience. In fact, 70% of Americans and 61% of Europeans booked tours less than seven days in advance, underscoring the importance of real-time availability and mobile-first booking platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Tour Taker report presents essential insights on the U.S. and European traveler, their behavior, habits, perceptions and intentions for day tours. Arival conducted an online survey of 800 qualifying U.S. active travelers and 1,600 qualifying European travelers (from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K.) in the fall of 2024 on their behavior, preferences, attitudes and intent for travel experiences, including day tours, activities, attractions, and events.