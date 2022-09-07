Qatar: No requirement of mandatory quarantine for those travelling for FIFA World Cup

In a major development, Qatar has announced to remove the mandatory quarantine requirement for all foreign visitors travelling for the FIFA World Cup 2022. This move comes in the wake of easing travel and the transiting process for international travellers.

The country recently announced scrapping the ‘Red Risk Classification’, according to which, all travellers arriving from abroad are no longer required to undergo the hotel quarantine. Earlier, travellers from countries that were on the red list, including India, were required to undergo quarantine for one day.

If reports are to go by, the Gulf nation is expecting close to 1.5 million visitors as it is preparing to host the mega-sporting extravaganza in the next two months. Qatar is all set to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 from November 20 to December 18.

Although quarantine is no longer mandatory, those testing positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Qatar, will be required to undergo quarantine measures as per the procedures followed in the country.

Those visiting the country will be required to bring a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is not older than 48 hours or a rapid antigen test certificate that remains valid for 24 hours, from the scheduled flight to Qatar. Do note that the rapid antigen self-test will not be valid for travel purposes.

Travellers also need to keep in mind that they must have the Ehteraz mobile app, which they can activate using a local or international SIM card. Travellers will also be required to register for the pre-entry online registration system via the website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) within three days before arrival.

The said mobile application with health status indicated as ‘Green’ will be required to gain access to public facilities around Qatar.

As per the reports, Qatar authorities have approved the following vaccines - Pfizer / BioNTech (Comirnaty), Moderna (SpikeVax), AstraZeneca (Covishield / Oxford / Vaxzevria), and Jansen / Johnson & Johnson (only one dose) for entry into the country. Do note that Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V and India-made Covaxin are conditionally approved vaccines.