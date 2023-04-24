The World’s Best Airline has opened the new Al Mourjan Business Lounge at Hamad International Airport (HIA) named ‘The Garden’. The lounge overlooks ‘The ORCHARD’, surrounded by renowned retailers and restaurants, while offering uniquely designed relaxation spaces and areas to socialise and indulge in a scenic masterpiece.

An exclusive sanctuary available for Qatar Airways Premium Passengers, The Garden stretches over an area of 7,390 square metres, and can accommodate up to 707 passengers. It features 24 quiet spaces, each designed to offer optimum relaxation available free of charge for the first six hours, and also features seven spa treatment rooms.

Accessible for passengers travelling in Premium cabin, the new lounge offers a range of premium facilities that fulfil the needs of business, leisure and family travellers with numerous dining options, relaxation rooms, a fitness studio, pedicure & manicure stations, spa facilities, dedicated private spaces, recreational areas and a nursery. The lounge has been influenced by modern aesthetics incorporating natural light in its distinct design, providing passengers with an immersive experience reflecting The ORCHARD below.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “At Qatar Airways, excellence is embedded in the core of our brand, and as we continue to evolve our offerings, we choose to provide our passengers with the very best experiences in aviation and hospitality. Passengers can now enhance their journey to a new level at our newly opened Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden at Hamad International Airport. This world-class lounge showcases a sophisticated way of travel, centred in comfort, wellness and nature. I welcome our premium passengers to experience this spectacular addition to our signature lounge portfolio.”

Located in the Northern expansion of Hamad International Airport, Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden is set to captivate premium passengers with its luxurious facilities it offers, making it a landmark within the award-winning airport.

Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden serves as an extension to the iconic Al Mourjan Business Lounge – South, awarded World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining by Skytrax Airline Ratings Awards, exclusively available to Qatar Airways First and Business Class passengers. Together, both lounges can accommodate up to 1,600 passengers at once, offering luxurious facilities that include showers, dressing rooms, business areas and spaces to unwind at the Northern and Southern parts of HIA.

Al Mourjan Business Class Lounge – The Garden

Key Facts

Facilities:

Single and double quiet rooms

Showers and washrooms

Nursery

Children’s play room

Game room

Smoking room

Gym:

Treadmills

Elliptical Exercise bikes

Locker rooms

Spa:

Manicure/pedicure stations

Neck and shoulder massage chairs

Relaxation chairs

Treatment rooms

Changing rooms

East Wing – Dining Options

The East Wing features the main dining areas, where passengers can select food from hot and cold buffets, as well as sushi & salad, coffee & patisserie, and cocktail & bistro bar offerings, together with à la carte dining.

Buffet Area:

Extensive variety of international and local cuisine, including soups, appetisers and entrees

Fresh bakery selection

Cake and desserts selection

Sushi station

Made to order salads, breakfast bowls and poke bowls

Coffee and Patisserie Bar:

Fresh fruits, juices and smoothies

Selection of pastries

Made to order sandwiches

Barista prepared hot and cold beverages

Gelato and ice cream station

Cocktail and Bistro Bar:

Savoury bites and appetisers

Wine, spirits, beer, cocktails and mocktails

West Wing – Dining Options

This area of the lounge features the showers, quiet areas, prayer rooms and meeting rooms in addition to light bites at a coffee & patisserie bar and refreshment station.

Coffee and Patisserie Bar:

Fresh fruits, juices and smoothies

Selection of pastries

Made to order sandwiches

Barista prepared hot and cold beverages

Refreshment Station:

Tea and coffee selection

Light snacks

Arabic sweets

Popular beverages