Qatar Airways’ Stand Opens with Exhilarating Experience at Arabian Travel Market (ATM)

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar held a strong presence on the first day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) conference. Showcasing its Formula 1® partnership, Qatar Airways garnered attention around the stand and offered ATM visitors a chance to drive its F1 simulator, and also provided a relaxing lounge area reflecting the airline’s standards of luxury and comfort, quality and hospitality all on one stand.

As recently announced, the airline significantly grew its network to over 160 destinations and focused on expansion in the Gulf region. During ATM, Qatar Airways announced the addition of a new destination, Tabouk, Saudi Arabia, as well as the resumption of service to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The airline currently flies to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and recently the airline announced its intention to begin services to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. Qatar Airways currently operates 84 weekly flights to the UAE.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are excited to showcase at this year’s Arabian Travel Market. Our commitment to offering our passengers world-class products and services remains steadfast as we continue to grow and expand our network. With exciting events lined up in Qatar, we are certain that our country will continue to thrive as a tourism hub for years to come.”

The Arab Tourism Organization recently named Doha as the Arab Tourism Capital 2023. This is a testament to Qatar’s exceptional achievements in leisure and hospitality, solidifying the country’s position as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Qatar Airways will highlight its partnership with Formula 1®, and its role as the world-renowned racing series’ official airline, demonstrating Qatar Airways’ dedication to supporting top-tier international sporting events and adding on to its sports sponsorship portfolio.

p>The Global Partner and Official Airline of F1®, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, launched travel packages allowing fans to be up-close to high-octane action, and exclusively enjoy unique experiences and special events for each F1® racing event.

This year, Qatar will host the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS Qatar 2023). This event is set to present a stunning festival highlighting the finest of the automotive industry, hosted by a pioneering and passionate nation with a true affinity for cars. Guests will be invited to navigate the future of the automotive industry while receiving the best-in-class experiences across travel, hospitality, motorsports, and culture.

Qatar Airways continues on the path of growth and success for the years ahead, owing to its industry-leading products and services, innovative approach, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

