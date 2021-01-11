Qatar Airways returns to Riyadh after blockade lifted

Qatar Airways has resumed flights to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with a daily service.

Services have been suspended since June 2017, when Saudi Arabia launched an economic blockade against Qatar in response to what it perceived to be political transgressions on the part of its smaller rival.

The blockade – which also included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt – was lifted earlier this month.

QR1164 from Hamad International Airport to King Khalid International Airport took off in Doha at 13:45 local time and landed safely at its destination at 15:10.

The flight was operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-1000.

On Friday, Qatar Airways will resume flights to Jeddah (QR1188 departing DOH at 18:50) and on Saturday to Dammam (QR 1150 departing Doha at 17:10).

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 110 destinations with plans to increase to over 125 by the end of March.

It remains to be seen whether Qatar Airways will peruse its campaign for up to $US5 billion in damages against the blockading states in the courts.