Qatar Airways Celebrates the Opening of Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort

Qatar Airways celebrated the opening of Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort, the new world-class destination for kitesports northeast of Doha.

The beach resort was inaugurated by H.E. Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Qatar Tourism Chairman. The event welcomed several VIP guests, top-ranking kitesurfing champions, and media for an evening of tours and festivities to highlight the premium features of Fuwairit, marking yet another sports destination for travellers from around the world.

Along with great conditions and beautiful sandy shores, the resort features several spaces for relaxation including a pool, yoga pavilion, padel courts, an outdoor cinema, and a state-of-the-art gym. With a total of 50 rooms, the resort offers 40 beach-front rooms, where guests can enjoy the tranquillity of the natural lagoon.

The resort is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, and is focused on providing guests with a unique style and vibrant personality to authentically match the vibrancy of the kitesurfing community and gorgeous location. The specialist Kitesurf Centre will be operated by Discover Qatar, the Destination Management Company of Qatar Airways. Package options are available on the Discover Qatar website and include accommodation, kitesurf lessons, day passes with equipment hire, and much more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Qatar Tourism Chairman His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar is a multi-faceted tourist destination and today, we unveil our latest milestone in reaffirming our status as a world-class travel destination. The spirit of Qatar Airways is to bring the world together – through travel and sport. Kitesurfing perfectly complements both these avenues, and we look forward to welcoming kitesurfers of all levels to this state-of-the-art resort.”

“We are fortunate to host some of the leading names in the sport, who are here with us today as they continue on their Kite World Tour. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2023 when the resort hosts the ‘Visit Qatar Freestyle World Cup’ - it is a testament to the facilities and infrastructure at Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the course of the opening ceremony, the dignitaries were presented with the opportunity to release hawksbill turtles along the pristine shores, as part of the resort’s commitment to preserving the ecosystem that surrounds it.

Starting from 17 October 2022, guests will be able to book their stay at Fuwairit Kite Beach Resort by visiting discoverqatar.qa/FKB. For those interested in learning one of the most exciting sports, the resort will be offering kitesurfing lessons by a team of seasoned and internationally certified instructors. Kitesports are one of the fastest growing and most exhilarating new sports, and Qatar’s first kitesurfing destination is particularly suited to the activity, with calm, shallow waters providing amateurs the perfect space to learn and allowing professionals to push their limits and test new skills.

In May 2022, Qatar Airways announced a new long-term partnership with the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) Kite World Tour, becoming the Title Partner and Official Airline of the World Tour through 2024. Together with Qatar Tourism, the Official Tourism Partner of the Kite World Tour, the two organisations will host the GKA World Tour stops at the new beach resort in 2023 and 2024.