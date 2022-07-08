Qatar Airways celebrates Eid Al Adha with special themed menu

Qatar Airways brings special Eid surprises to the Premium Lounges and inflight during the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday, marking the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Premium Passengers will be welcomed onboard with a special Eid greeting, and offered a bespoke à la carte menu that features Middle-Eastern flavours including a traditional mixed-grill and a layered Arabic cheese ‘Kunafa’, topped with crumbled pistachio. Meals will be presented with a festive lantern and a custom-made box containing ‘Mamoul’ – butter date cookies from Qatar’s prestigious date brand, Qinwan.

The festivities will continue in Economy Cabins, where the in-flight digital menus will include a greeting message from the airline, highlighting a variety of the region’s inspired flavours. Passengers will be offered a delicious lamb ‘thareed’ with vermicelli rice for the main course and an orange blossom ‘basbousa’ cake for desert.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Every year we renew our tradition of celebrating Eid Al Adha with our passengers. We know that during Eid, travellers are longing to reunite with their families, so we want to make their journey extra special by beginning the festivities onboard. On behalf of Qatar Airways, we wish all celebrating passengers a joyous Eid Al Adha holiday.”

At the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar Airways will host Eid celebrations at Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Lounges, where passengers will be offered a variety of welcome drinks, including qamar-aldeen and peach slush, tamar-hindi, and jallab. In addition, customers will also be able to indulge in a selection of Eid flavours that will be offered as part of the lounges’ expansive food menus. Celebrations continue in our global London Heathrow, Singapore and Beirut lounges.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Travel Awards., managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax in 2022 as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ for a consecutive second time.