Qatar Airways Celebrates 10 Years of Strong Partnership with oneworld Alliance

Qatar Airways proudly commemorates its 10-year anniversary as a member of the award-winning oneworld alliance, alongside 12 of the world’s leading airlines that collectively provide an exceptional customer experience. During this journey, Qatar Airways has grown to become the alliance’s second largest member, by expanding its online network from 125 to 163 destinations and doubling its fleet from 125 to 259 aircraft.

Through its competitive connectivity, Qatar Airways substantially strengthens oneworld’s global network and provides alliance passengers with superior routing alternatives across hundreds of city pairs. Hamad International Airport, the airline’s hub and winner of the Skytrax Award for the World’s Best Airport in 2021 and 2022, has evolved into a leading hub for oneworld with ten alliance members operating there by 2024.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is a key driver of the oneworld alliance as a testament to the excellence and determination we believe in. We strive to provide oneworld passengers with a world-class travel experience within our extensive global network, with key connectivity to Europe, Australasia, Asia, Africa, the Americas and the Indian subcontinent. Our alliance’s achievements and efforts are nothing short of industry-leading and I firmly believe in our ability to develop a dynamic future led by a new generation of aviation professionals and pioneers in sustainability. This valuable milestone reinforces our dedication to connecting people, destinations and cultures. Qatar Airways looks forward to future joint milestones and remains committed to delivering the highest standards and quality of service to travellers worldwide.”

Throughout oneworld’s history and as the alliance approaches its 25th anniversary, it has continually succeeded in pioneering approaches to innovation, customer service delivery and traveller satisfaction.

As Qatar Airways commemorates its first decade with the oneworld alliance, the airline stays committed to delivering on its promise to customers by making travel more accessible, enjoyable and sustainable for all passengers.

