Qatar Airways announces the start of Eid Al Fitr celebrations

Qatar Airways marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the start of the ‘Eid Al Fitr’ holiday with special celebrations onboard its aircraft and in Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA), during the first three days of Eid.

‘Eid Al Fitr’ signals the end of fasting, where Muslims abstain from food and beverage from dawn to sunset during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Celebrations will begin onboard, where passengers travelling in our Premium Cabins will be welcomed with a refreshing ‘Jaellab’ drink, a traditional Levant beverage made with rose water syrup and date molasses, followed by a specially curated à la carte menu inspired by Middle-Eastern flavours, including a charcoal mixed-grill marinated with the region’s aromatic spices and a layered cheese ‘Kunafa’, topped with crumbled pistachio for dessert.

Premium passengers will also be gifted with a box of ‘Mamoul’ – rich butter date cookies, a traditional holiday dessert presented in a specially designed box from Qatar’s prestigious date brand Qinwan.

Passengers travelling in our Economy Cabin will also enjoy a range of festive commemoratives and delicious Arabic flavours when flying during Eid Al Fitr. The in-flight dining menu will include lamb thareed stew with a side of vermicelli rice and a ‘Babsbousa’ semolina cake, soaked with sweet orange flower and rose water syrup, all presented on a ‘Eid’ themed tray mat with a cutlery band alongside a ‘Mamoul’ butter date cookie treat from Qinwan.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of a month of perseverance and rigorous fasting, as well as a time for celebration with friends and family. This Eid, we are happy to see that travel continues to recover and that people are reuniting once again. We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones to discover our expansive network of more than 140 destinations. On behalf of Qatar Airways, we wish you a very blessed Eid.”

Qatar Airways will continue its celebrations at HIA’s Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Lounges, where customers will be invited to savour the holiday’s favourite delicacies; including a selection of refreshing beverages – jaellab, tamarhindi, kamardine and rose syrup, in addition to the traditional Arabic coffee and dates service.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 140 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.