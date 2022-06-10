Qasr Al Watan invites readers to experience DCT Library Exhibition

Holding high the torch of knowledge and culture, Qasr Al Watan is inviting readers to discover their love for literature at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre - Department of Culture and Tourism’s (DCT) Library exhibition.

Located at the wing of knowledge of the Qasr Watan’s Library, the exhibition brings together a collection of manuscripts written by European scholars dating back to the 13th and 19th hundreds, showcasing insights into Arabic culture, music, medicine and literature.

A special section of the exhibition is curated for displaying the books that were granted the Sheikh Zayed Book Award from 2006 till 2022, an award that has a strong impact on the international literary and knowledge community.

Upon entry, visitors will be presented by a wide variety of books where each holds different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

As guests conclude their stroll through the exhibition, they can head to the Palace’s Library to access a collection of more than 50,000 books, grab their pick and head to the reading room while they enjoy mesmerizing view of the Palace’s fountains.

Qasr Al Watan welcomes visitors of all ages from Sunday till Saturday from 11:00am to 20:00pm and the Qasr Al Watan Library is open from Monday to Friday from 11:00am to 6pm and Saturdays from 12pm to 6pm.

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year.

For more information visit: www.QasrAlWatan.ae