Mikazuki Hotel officially opens in Vietnam’s Da Nang

The Japanese Mikazuki Group-invested Mikazuki Hotel has officially opened its doors in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward, Lien Chieu District, Da Nang.

The hotel, together with the Water Park 365 entertainment complex, creates a Japanese-style resort tourism complex in Da Nang with a total investment of VND3,900 billion.

The 22-storey hotel features 294 modernly-decorated standard rooms and sea view suites with an area of 70m2 - 400m2 each, located from the 6th - 21th floors.

Attending the official grand opening of the hotel were Da Nang Party Committee Deputy Secretary and municipal People’s Council Chairman Luong Nguyen Minh Triet, Party Committee Deputy Secretary and People’s Committee Chairman Le Trung Chinh,People’s Committee Vice Chairman Tran Phuoc Son, People’s Committee Vice Chairman Le Quang Nam, and Japanese Ambassador to Viet Nam Hiroshi Fukada.

In his remarks at the event, Chairman Chinh highly appreciated the great efforts made by the Mikazuki Group and relevant agencies in Da Nang. He highlighted the significance of Mikazuki Group-developed projects in Da Nang in contributing to strengthening the bilateral cooperation relations between Viet Nam and Japan.

The city leader undertook that, once fully operational, the 294-room hotel block would create a synchronous tourist complex providing international standard tourism service infrastructure for tourists. It promises to become an interesting destination for both local residents and visitors, as well as to create job opportunities and increase the city’s budget revenue.

“In the coming time, Da Nang’s leaders would like to lend a helping hand from the Mikazuki Group to assist the city to host major national and international events. The municipal government will create the most favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from Japan, to do business effectively in Da Nang” emphasised Chairman Chinh.

According to Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Fukada, Mikazuki Hotel is located in a very beautiful location in Da Nang. He remarked that the opening ceremony of the hotel celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Viet Nam - Japan diplomatic ties.

He added that Da Nang is on course of economic recovery, hopefully after this opening ceremony, more Japanese citizens would visit Da Nang and many cultural and exchange activities would take place in the city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Viet Nam - Japan diplomatic ties.

The Mikazuki Hotel at the Da Nang - Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa complex was officially put into operation from June 1, 2022.

Notably, the Japanese group plans to build a night town and a pedestrian bridge in Da Nang in 2023 in order to serve guests who stay and relax in the Mikazuki complex.