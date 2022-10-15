QANTAS OPENS FIRST DIRECT MELBOURNE-EXMOUTH FLIGHTS

Victorians will for the first time be able to fly direct to Western Australia’s Coral Coast, home of the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef, on a new Qantas service starting next April.

Qantas will commence the first interstate route into the region with a Melbourne-Exmouth service, offering a direct and convenient five-hour hop which cuts 3 hours off the existing indirect journey.

With the support of the Western Australian Government, Qantas will put on sale more than 2,500 special fares of $399 one-way to launch the service, helping Victorians achieve the ‘bucket list’ experience of swimming with Ningaloo Reef’s unique whale sharks.

Qantas will operate two return services each week from 30 April until 26 October 2023. The new route will be operated by Boeing 737 aircraft, with more than 18,000 seats available across the season.

Coral Coast residents will also benefit with direct access to the east coast and seamless connections through to Qantas’ extensive domestic and international network.

Exmouth was named Australia’s top small tourism town at the recent 2022 Australian Tourism Awards held at Parliament House earlier this month.

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the new service would open up the Coral Coast for more travellers, boosting the region’s tourist economy.

“Australian’s have spent the last few years exploring their own backyard more than ever before, and this new route responds to that increased demand, providing our customers with a direct route to one of Australia’s most remote and spectacular destinations.

“Home to Ningaloo and the Cape Range National Park, the Coral Coast is an unforgettable holiday and now we’ll be able to fly Victorians there direct, cutting the journey length, opening up more time to swim with the whale sharks.

“These flights and discount fares are the perfect excuse for Victorians to escape the winter blues for North West’s Western warmth and laid-back lifestyle during the whale watching season.

“They’re also great news for tourism operators in the Exmouth region and we’ll work closely with the Western Australian Government to promote the new flights and all that the region has to offer.”

Quotes from WA Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister, Roger Cook:

“The State Government is proud to partner with Qantas to make it easier for visitors from Victoria and the east coast to visit Exmouth – officially Australia’s Top Small Tourism Town.

“We encourage all interstate travellers to Walk On A Dream on Western Australia’s Coral Coast, which will now be more affordable and accessible for visitors to experience the phenomenal Ningaloo Reef, swim with whale sharks, and experience the region’s awesome landscapes.”