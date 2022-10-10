QANTAS LAUNCHES NEW DOMESTIC ECONOMY MENU 

Qantas is rolling out its first new domestic Economy menu since on board catering was simplified as a result of the pandemic. After months of development, the new menu caters to several dietary requirements and includes a vegetarian option for all meals following recent customer feedback.

With many customers travelling frequently across the Qantas domestic network, the menu will be served in multiple weekly cycles out of major Australian ports. There are six variations of the menu for each service time – breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and supper – meaning customers will experience more variety when they fly regularly.

Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service Phil Capps said that the new Domestic Economy menu reflects what Qantas customers have come to expect from the airline.

“Qantas is continuing to invest in product and service as we work to get back to our best. We have been progressively returning normal service levels and last month we fast tracked the return of vegetarian options on all flights.

“We started work on the new menu several months ago and have put a lot of effort into creating variety, drawing on premium ingredients from a wide range of local producers. We are proud to promote not just great Australian produce but also some terrific Australian small businesses like The Handmade Food Company based in Caboolture and Springhill Farm from Ballarat,” added Mr Capps.

Bolognese calzone, chicken and potato mediterranean croquettes, and zucchini and caramelised onion frittata are some of the new items on offer and complimentary wine and beer will continue to be available on select domestic flights from 4pm every day; on flights over three-and-a-half hours it’s available from 9am.

In addition to the new menu launch, Qantas customers will be able to taste test a selection of plant-based meat dishes as part of a trial in its Sydney Domestic lounges this week. Frequent Flyers in the Sydney Business Lounge will be able to try penne pasta bolognese with parmesan while cocktail pies with tomato sauce will be on offer at the Qantas Club. Customers will be invited to share their feedback to help shape future menus.

Qantas is the only domestic airline to offer complimentary food and beverages, baggage, and onboard WiFi on its domestic Boeing 737s and Airbus A330s in Economy.

Highlights of the new Qantas Domestic Economy menu include:

Breakfast packs with yoghurt, banana, honey and macadamia bread and sliced apples

Ham and egg hollandaise ciabatta

Spinach and ricotta wrap

Roast chicken and chive on light rye sandwich

Zucchini and corn fritters

Gluten free and plant based chocolate caramel slice

Pear and ginger cake

The new menu launch follows significant improvements on Qantas’ operational performance with data showing flight delays, cancellations and mishandled bag rates all improving in the first two weeks of September.