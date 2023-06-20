Qantas finalises incremental order for nine A220s

Australia’s Qantas Group has finalised an incremental order for nine A220-300s, bringing its total backlog for the single aisle type to 29 aircraft.

The A220 was originally selected by Qantas as part of a major fleet replacement programme announced in May 2022, which also included orders for the A321XLR and A350-1000. The carrier had announced its intention to order the additional A220s in February this year.

Qantas will take delivery of its first A220 at the end of this year and will operate the type primarily on its extensive domestic route network. Combining latest generation technologies and a wider, quieter cabin for extra comfort, the A220 can fly further than other aircraft in its size category, while also bringing a step-change reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said: “We are pleased to announce this incremental order from Qantas. Best in class, the A220 will be the perfect platform for a domestic network that includes everything from short hops to flights of five hours and beyond. Combining efficiency, comfort and longer range, the A220 will also contribute from Day 1 to the carrier’s far-reaching Climate Action Plan.”

The A220 is the most modern airliner in its size category. Specifically designed for the 100 -150 seat segment, it can fly up to 3,450 nautical miles / 6,400 kilometres. The A220 has the largest cabin, seats and windows in its class, offering passengers superior comfort.

The aircraft is powered by the latest generation Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. As with all Airbus aircraft, the A220 is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for all its aircraft to be capable of operating with 100% SAF by 2030.

Airbus has received close to 800 orders from 30 customers for the A220, of which 265 have been delivered. The A220 is already in service with 16 airlines worldwide.

