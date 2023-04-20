Put a spring in your step with TAP’s super sale

TAP is jumping into spring, with the launch of its new sale, offering customers great fares to Portugal and beyond.

The new promotion for UK and Irish customers, features a range of the airline’s most popular destinations on sale, including the bustling streets of Brazil, the tropics of Venezuela and the breathtaking landscapes of Canada.



Customers can take off on flights direct to Lisbon and Porto from as little as £89 in Economy Class, while the popular island archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores can be reached for a return fare of just £218 and £358 respectively.



Transatlantic travel starts from just £329 for flights to New York and Boston in Economy Class, while premium customers can travel in Executive Class from just £1,399 return.



As the leading airline between Europe and Brazil, the Portuguese airline has also reduced fares on its South American routes.

Brazilian breaks begin from just £429 for flights to Sao Paulo in Economy Class, while premium customers can fly to Sao Paulo and Rio in Executive Class from just £1,599.



Ricardo Dinis, TAP Market Manager UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “As we start to enter Spring, we’re extremely excited to offer our customers an amazing discount on all our routes following a busy Easter period.



“What better way to make the most of April than to take to the skies and explore all our extensive network has to offer.”



This limited time offer is available for bookings made up to 30 March 2023, to a wide range of TAP destinations.



Sale fares are applicable for return flights in Economy and Executive Class for journeys between 15 September 2023 and 31 March 2024 with departures from London and Manchester**.



Based at Lisbon Airport, TAP serves over 90 destinations across three continents, and connects Europe to 11 cities in Brazil from its Lisbon hub



It flies to Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza Maceió, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo. The airline also connects Porto with São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

As a member of Star Alliance since 2005 TAP offers customers seamless connections through its Lisbon hub to destinations around the world.

It operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester - as well as offering flights from the Irish capital, Dublin.

The airline, which boasts one of the youngest fleets in Europe and has a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft.

This includes the state-of-the-art A330neo to the game changing single-aisle A321neoLR as well as operating a fleet of ATR and Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional carrier Portugalia.

For more information about TAP, please visit: tapairportugal.com