Princess Cruises updates booking policies in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Princess Cruises has temporarily revised its final payment dates and cancellation policies for cruises departing up to October 15th.

The line has implemented the updated ‘Cruise with Confidence’ policies in order to offer its guests more flexibility and peace of mind when making decisions regarding their cruise holiday during the evolving global Covid-19 situation.

Guests who were due to depart on a cruise from July 1st-July 31st can cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure, while guests who were due to depart from August 1st-October 15th can cancel up to 30 days prior to departure.

In both instances, guests will receive a refund of all monies which have been paid and are no longer due.

They will receive a future cruise credit to the value of any cancellation fees.

Additionally, the final balance payment date has been reduced from 90 days to 60 days prior to sailing for all cruises departing up to October 15th.

Guests who have booked air travel through Princess Plane Sailing will have any non-refundable flight cancellation fees added to their future cruise credit, while any remaining balance will be returned to the original payment method.

Guests will also receive a full refund of any pre-paid items where applicable, such as drinks packages, shore excursions and Wi-Fi.

These will be refunded back to the original method of payment.

The updated policies apply to all new and existing bookings.

Full details of the Cruise with Confidence policy can be found here.

Rival Silversea announced similar policies earlier.