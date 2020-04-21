Silversea woos travellers with new booking flexibility

Silversea Cruises has introduced new measures to offer flexibility to travellers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The line hopes that, by taking away the uncertainties, the moves will encourage passengers to start planning trips.

Silversea has reduced its deposit requirement to £750 per suite for any new booking made before June 30th.

On final payment the deposit will be turned into a US$$1,000 onboard spending credit per suite.

The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages.

Guests in possession of future cruise credits can also use their credits to take advantage of the offer.

Silversea is also extending the previously announced ‘Cruise with Confidence’ cancellation programme to all voyages currently scheduled to depart before December 31st.

Under the policy, guests may cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100 per cent future cruise credit for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue.

When guests opt for credit and have paid in full, the travel agent’s commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation on which the correlating credit is applied.

“By reducing our deposit requirement and expanding the Cruise with Confidence programme, we are offering our guests unprecedented flexibility to reduce the uncertainty they may be feeling,” said Peter Shanks, Silversea managing director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.

“We are also providing support to our valued travel partners by protecting their commission, which will help to boost their business through these challenging times.”

Agents

As a member of the Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea is embracing the RCL Cares programme, recently launched in the US, dedicated to assisting travel professionals in the UK.

Details will be sent to all UK & Irish travel agents this week.

The programme supports travel agents by directing them to useful ABTA and government sources of information to help them navigate the myriad of government benefits and advice available.

The support programme will introduce new services and tools in the near future to continue helping travel partners during this difficult time.

The programme will not provide legal or financial advice.