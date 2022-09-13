Princess Cruises and Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announce Exclusive License Agreement

Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic premium cruise brand and a brand of Carnival Corporation & plc today announced an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with Xponential Fitness, Inc, the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands.

With this unique partnership, Princess will leverage Xponential Fitness’s extensive content in concert with OneSpaWorld’s unparalleled expertise in the health, wellness and fitness at sea sector to become the first major cruise line offering multiple, curated fitness brands to create uniquely customizable guest fitness experiences at sea. Over the term of the agreement, a minimum of eight Xponential brands will be made available onboard each of Princess’ 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the Princess fleet, featuring Xponential’s market-leading Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, CycleBar, Row House, AKT Dance, and StretchLab brands and fitness modalities to start, with more exciting Xponential Fitness offerings to come.

Xponential Fitness will work with OneSpaWorld ( Nasdaq: OSW), Princess Cruises’ exclusive partner for health, wellness and fitness services, to incorporate Xponential’s outstanding experiences into the fitness offerings provided to Princess guests, managed by OneSpaWorld’s fitness professionals and onboard staff in onboard fitness and spa facilities.

“Our goal is simply to provide the best vacation experiences in the world at the best value. Blending Xponential’s unmatched boutique fitness brand portfolio with OneSpaWorld’s beautifully-curated fitness program, developed over the course of our 25-year exclusive collaboration, allows us to align the most iconic brand in cruising with the best and most comprehensive offerings in the fitness industry,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Whether at your home, your local studio, your stateroom, the ship fitness center, sports court or lido deck, our guests can engage with Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, StretchLab, Stride or any of their favorite fitness experiences.”

“This partnership will broaden the fitness experience available to the millions of guests who sail on Princess,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness, Inc.. “Our wide variety of fitness offerings, ranging from stretching to cycling, will provide everyone, including avid Xponential members and first-timers, the opportunity to experience our brands in addition to the existing extensive suite of OneSpaWorld services offered on board. We look forward to working closely with OneSpaWorld to create extraordinary value for Princess and its guests. Clearly, the strong synergies among Princess Cruises, Xponential Fitness, and OneSpaWorld will create value for all involved in the partnership.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Princess and Xponential to expand our delivery of personalized, custom Princess guest experiences at sea by incorporating the premier Xponential Fitness studio fitness brand content and its market-leading multi-modality programming into our offering,” said Leonard Fluxman, CEO, President and Executive Chairman of OneSpaWorld. “Together with the Xponential Fitness team, we will design remarkable Princess-inspired fitness experiences for each Princess guest, continuing our 25-year commitment to innovate and deliver marvelous new guest experiences and memories.”

In addition to the onboard Xponential brand studio classes, Princess will make Xponential Fitness’ XPLUS virtual on-demand studio class subscription service available in more than 23,000 staterooms on Princess’ proprietary digital content platform, OceanView. Princess guests need not be Xponential Fitness members to experience in-studio live classes and in-stateroom on-demand classes, and can continue their onboard experience post-cruise through XPASS at exclusive Princess discounted prices.

Further, Princess will integrate customized equipment packages from Xponential Fitness partners to complement its onboard boutique studios, and will also make Xponential Fitness merchandise available in onboard retail stores and on Princess’ industry leading on-demand location-based services platform OceanNow.

Along with these exclusive onboard and post-cruise Xponential Fitness offerings, delivered by OneSpaWorld at sea, Princess Cruises also becomes the first Xponential Fitness corporate wellness partner through its XPASS multi-brand live studio class program and its XPLUS virtual on-demand subscription fitness programming made available at exclusive discounts to Princess Cruises’ more than 30,000 employees. With this agreement, Xponential Fitness and its brands become the Official Fitness Content Partner of Princess Cruises, while Princess Cruises becomes the Official Vacation Partner of all Xponential Fitness brands.