PremiAir opens at Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport has marked the official opening of its brand-new private terminal, PremiAir.

During the event, local business representatives, other stakeholders and VIP guests were among the invitees who were able to see the innovative product and get a feel for the new concept.

PremiAir offers business and leisure travellers a streamlined departure, improved pre-flight treatment and the smoothest possible arrival at Manchester - with no private jet required.

The facility aims to add extra comfort and a luxury experience for its guests, offering fast baggage processing, a lounge with complimentary food and drink, along with a dedicated security channel.

PremiAir is currently partnering with 25 airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Cathay Pacific.

Any passengers travelling with these carriers can make a booking through PremiAir.

Andrew Harrison, chief executive, MAG Airport Services. said “It is a pleasure to see PremiAir officially up and running, offering a second to none experience for business and leisure guests alike.

“Manchester Airport is the first UK airport to introduce this innovative concept which is a result of months of hard work and dedication from MAG’s teams.

“This great new option is an example of MAG’s strategy of offering more of its own brands and products to its customers, from the car park right through to the departure gate.

“This approach is unique among major UK airports and gives our passengers the best possible choice during their journey.”