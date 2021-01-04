Qatar Airways to launch Seattle route this month

Qatar Airways will bring forward the launch of its four weekly flights to Seattle from March to January 29th.

The airline will operate a four-times weekly service with a Boeing 777.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is committed to enhancing its connectivity with the United States market.

“Bringing forward the launch of flights to Seattle, our second new United States. destination since the onset of the pandemic, epitomises this commitment.

“With flights to Washington State’s largest city our United States network will grow to 11 gateways, surpassing the number of destinations we operated in the country pre-Covid-19.

“We look forward to launching our Seattle service and connecting with the hub of our future oneworld partner, Alaska Airlines.”

Seattle is the seventh new destination added by Qatar Airways since the start of the pandemic.

The launch of flights to Seattle will increase Qatar Airways’ United States network to 66 weekly flights to 11 destinations, connecting onwards to hundreds of American cities through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue.

Seattle joins existing destinations including Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington (IAD).

Port of Seattle commission president, Peter Steinbrueck, said: “Despite the worldwide pandemic, Qatar Airways’ new service to SEA demonstrates the strength and resilience of our region as an important global travel destination.

“We are committed to improving the global traveller experience, and will continue to invest confidently in projects such as the International Arrivals Facility and North Satellite Modernistion programs at SEA.”