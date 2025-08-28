Eating Europe Taps into Spain with Culinary Tours Now Available in Madrid, Barcelona, and Seville

Eating Europe, one of Europe’s most beloved and trusted food tour companies, is expanding into Spain with the launch of newly available culinary experiences in three Spanish cities. Tours in Seville debuted this month, joining Madrid and Barcelona, which launched earlier this year. The expansion strengthens Eating Europe’s presence on the Iberian Peninsula, with San Sebastián slated to launch in September as the next destination.

This milestone comes as Eating Europe gears up to celebrate its 15th anniversary next year, marking nearly a decade and a half of connecting travelers with the authentic flavors and cultures of Europe’s most iconic cities.

“Spain’s regional food culture is incredibly rich and personal, and Seville holds a special place in my heart,” said Kenny Dunn, Founder of Eating Europe. “It’s where I studied abroad in college, and it’s very meaningful to now bring our guests here. With our tours, travelers can make the most of their time in Seville, visiting six handpicked locations, tasting the city’s most iconic tapas and classic dishes, and discovering its vibrant culture through the eyes of a true local. It’s equal parts unforgettable food experience, insider history lesson, and cultural deep-dive you can taste.”

Since 2011, Eating Europe has grown into a leader in culinary tourism, now operating in over 17 cities with thousands of reviews from guests around the world. Its local-led tours combine storytelling, tradition, and exclusive access to beloved neighborhood spots.

In Spain, guests can expect intimate food journeys that showcase the diversity of the country’s culinary traditions beyond the typical tapas experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madrid: Feel like a true Madrileño as you savor the best tapas, Tinto de Verano, Iberian ham, sweet treats, and much more, all while exploring Madrid’s iconic sites and soaking in its vibrant culture.

Barcelona: From the legendary Bomba de Barceloneta to cava by the sea, we’ll take you through the Gothic Quarter, El Born, and Barceloneta, stopping at hidden gems known only to locals. Whether it’s your first time in the city or you’re here to dig deeper, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Seville: A delicious deep dive into Andalusian food culture, from historic taverns to stylish modern spots. This 3-hour walking tour winds through Seville’s tastiest neighborhoods with eight food tastings, four drinks, and enough flavor to fuel a flamenco session (or two).

San Sebastián, Launching September 5, 2025: In this food and wine tour, you’ll experience true Basque cuisine across two iconic neighborhoods: trendy Gros and the historic Old Town, where pintxos culture was born. Your local guide will introduce you to family-owned bars and Michelin-recommended spots, each serving local food that tells the story of Basque culinary heritage. From perfectly paired Txakoli wine to the sweet finale of traditional pantxineta, every bite connects you to centuries of tradition. You’ll discover the sagardotegi (cider house) experience, master the art of txikiteo, and understand how locals perfected these flavors long before the world took notice.

“As we approach our 15th anniversary next year, we’re excited not only to reflect on how far we’ve come, but to keep growing thoughtfully,” said Dunn. “Several new cities and tours are in the works, and we remain committed to offering delicious travel experiences across Europe.”

“Eating Europe has earned its place as a leader in culinary tourism by focusing on what matters: real stories, real people, and unforgettable food. It opens travelers up to a new neighborhood and places you can’t Google,” said Jessica Parker, Founder of Trip Whisperer, the brand’s public relations agency of record. “Spain is just the beginning of this next chapter.”

To learn more or book a tour in Spain or other European cities, visit www.eatingeurope.com.