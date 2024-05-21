Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve Inspire the Next Generation of Wimbledon Champions

The resort’s exclusive tennis school, led by the former British No1 player and TV sports presenter and commentator Annabel Croft, provides guests of all ages with the chance to improve their skills. Pine Cliffs’ state-of-the-art tennis facilities include five floodlit courts - two clay courts, three hard courts and a padel tennis court, which can be booked by the hour or as a block for the week.

Secure that match point with a tennis camp

For those looking to improve their skills over the course of a holiday, tennis camps over five days with 10 hours of coaching focusing on different skills each day, or weekend courses can be booked. Junior Tennis Camp (4-13 yrs) and Teenage Tennis Camp (13-17 yrs) from €295 per child. Adult holidays for up to four people start from €365 per person.

Serve your way to victory with a lesson

Private lessons can also be booked for €75 /hour per person or shared lessons from €45 /hour per person, with a member of the coaching team.

Ace it with the perfect partner

Couples or friends can embark on the Dynamic Duo Coaching Course to have fun in the sunshine whilst learning new skills. 5 hours of shared lessons can be experienced from €200 per person.

Enjoy a match with friends and family

For those that want to play a casual game, players can simply rent a court and play with friends and family. Private court hire starts from €28 per hour.

Beyond tennis, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy. The nine-hole Pine Cliffs Golf Course is surrounded by magnificent pines and requires a precise game – especially the famous “Devil’s Parlour”, a challenging, ravine-traversing par-3 with breath-taking views of the Atlantic coastline.

Families can enjoy one day unlimited golf pass at €35 per person for up to four people as part of the Golf Family Pack.

Kids and beginners can also try their hand at golfing at the Golf Academy’s driving range from €6 per person card that includes 50 balls, and renting 3 clubs at €7 per person.

The family award winning resort is perfect for families and offers an extensive selection of activities for the whole family to do including the Porto Pirata Children’s club with life size pirate ships, MIMO Algarve – a cooking school with family classes.

The resort offers hotel accommodation as well as luxury suites, apartments, and private villas for self-catering whilst having the use of the resort’s facilities.

A family of four can stay in a two-bedroom Pine Cliffs Village from €630 per night for July 2024 stay and €370 per night for October 2024 stay.

To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.

For Annabel Sports Academy bookings, please contact: [email protected]