Guatemala announces 8% surge in visitor numbers in the first half of 2025

Guatemala has reported an increase in international visitor numbers, welcoming 1,610,904 travellers between January and June 2025. This represents an 8% rise compared to the same period in 2024, highlighting Guatemala’s growing appeal as one of Central America’s most sought after and safest destinations.



Accessibility continues to be a key driver of this growth, with new and expanding air routes helping to connect Guatemala to key source markets. In April 2025, JetBlue launched a new daily flight between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Guatemala City (GUA), complementing its existing service from New York (JFK). In October, Air Canada will launch direct flights from Montreal to Guatemala City, further opening up access for Canadian travellers.

According to INGUAT, this surge reflects the success of targeted tourism initiatives, improved connectivity and a diverse range of experiences that attract adventurers, culture enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

“This remarkable growth is testament to Guatemala’s growing appeal as a world-class and safe destination,” said Harris Whitbeck, Tourism Minister of Guatemala and Director-General of INGUAT. “By expanding our presence in strategic markets, strengthening direct air connectivity and amplifying Guatemala’s unique story through international partnerships, we’re seeing really positive results. Importantly, this surge also reflects growing traveller confidence in Guatemala as a safe, welcoming, and vibrant destination. We are well on our way to ushering in a new era of sustainable tourism growth”.

Guatemala continues to attract visitors with its diverse range of attractions. The ancient Mayan city of Tikal offers travellers the chance to explore extensive archaeological remains set within dense jungle. Lake Atitlán, framed by volcanoes and traditional indigenous villages, is known for its markets featuring handcrafted textiles and artisan goods. The country’s waterfalls and rainforests also provide excellent opportunities for wildlife observation and birdwatching.

Meanwhile, Antigua Guatemala is celebrated for its well-preserved colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and cultural heritage. Visitors can sample locally grown coffee, visit historic churches, or participate in workshops focused on traditional crafts like weaving and pottery. In addition to its cultural landmarks and natural wonders, Guatemala’s rich culinary heritage is also drawing interest from global travellers. Traditional dishes such as pepian, a spiced meat stew, tamales wrapped in banana leaves, and street foods like rellenitos, sweet plantains filled with black beans, offer authentic tastes of the country’s identity. Local markets are also popular for their fresh produce and handmade chocolates.

To support the continued growth and to make travel even easier, the Guatemalan Tourism Institute (INGUAT) offers a dedicated WhatsApp hotline to assist with trip planning and visitor enquiries. Travellers can message +502 5188-1819, or call 1500 locally and (502) 2290-2810 internationally for assistance.

With new routes, growing interest and ongoing international promotion, Guatemala is well positioned to continue welcoming record-breaking visitor numbers in the months ahead.

For more information about Guatemala, go to visitguatemala.gt