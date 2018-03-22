Peri-Peri Beach Club opens in Mozambique

Azura Retreats has announced its newest opening, Peri-Peri Beach Club.

Located on the beautiful island of Benguerra in Mozambique, which celebrates 45 years of independence in 2020, and approximately one kilometre away from Azura Benguerra Island, guests at the beach club can enjoy a range of offerings.

These include personal grills where they can cook their own seafood beachside and, on selected nights, an open-air cinema.

For those in need of ultimate relaxation and local pampering, African themed massages are on offer at the spa pavilion.

The bar is designed with Portuguese tiles, natural interiors and pure African elegance, and overlooked by a beach-facing pool with breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peri-Peri Beach Club was built from the ground up which involved redeveloping the entire infrastructure and creating new facilities including a bar, new kitchen, pizza oven, lounging pavilions and raised sala areas – similar to those in each of the 20 villas.

Inspired by the iconic beach clubs - think Club 55 - in the south of France, guests are served magnums of rose from the Azura owners’ Chateau in France, alongside an exquisite range of cocktails; mixology is a new concept to Mozambique and Peri-Peri is the first beach club to serve on the island.

Fly in helicopter packages are available for guests in the vicinity to drop in and enjoy the delights of the club and Azura’s world-renowned hospitality.

Daily packages are also available for non-guests which include access to the bar and pool, dining and drinks.