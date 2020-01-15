easyJet renews distribution deal with Travelport

easyJet has announced the renewal of its long-standing content partnership with Travelport.

Following the signing, travel agencies around the world will continue to benefit from real-time access to easyJet’s range of fares through the company’s market-leading technology platform, Travelport Smartpoint.

Thomas Haagensen, group markets director at easyJet, said: “easyJet offers an unrivalled network flying to more primary airports on the top 100 European routes than any other carrier which means we are ideally placed to meet the expectations of where our customers want to fly for business.

“Having been one of the first airlines in the low-cost sector to make its inventory available through global distributor, Travelport, we continue to deliver on our strategy to increase our appeal, especially to the business travel sector and are pleased to have renewed our partnership.”

easyJet will also benefit from access to the full suite of Travelport’s digital media merchandising solutions in line with the airline’s strategy to refine and diversify the way it targets business and leisure travellers.

easyJet will remain among the 300 airlines that utilise Travelport’s innovative merchandising tool, Travelport Rich Content and Branding.

Travelport Rich Content and Branding enables airlines to more effectively display their products in line with how they are sold on their own websites, with detailed product descriptions and imagery that enhances the experience for travel agents looking to search, sell and book branded fare families.

Mike Rock, head of Europe, air partners at Travelport, said: “The way that business and leisure travellers make travel choices continues to evolve and diversify as new and emerging technologies, and industry standards improve the experience of buying and managing travel.

“Our longstanding relationship with easyJet has enabled the airline to develop a multi-channel global sales strategy and we’re looking forward to working with the team to support its ambition for growth in Europe and beyond.”