Ryanair partners with Rentalcars.com

Ryanair has partnered with Rentalcars.com for its hire vehicle offering.

By integrating the platform across its airlines, Ryanair hopes to deliver more car rental bookings than ever before.

As a result of its improved customer journey across web, mobile and app platforms, customers will not only be offered the widest choice of cars available but will also receive personalised, dynamic recommendations and price-matched rates for car rentals in 60,000 locations across 160 countries.

Rentalcars.com has also integrated a 24/7 customer service centre into Ryanair’s car rental product, giving its travellers access to a live chat service in multiple languages.

The partnership will also see Europcar’s car rental services, provided by Rentalcars.com, promoted exclusively through offline channels, such as in-flight announcements and boarding cards, offering exclusive discounts to Ryanair customers.

Greg O’Gorman, director of ancillary revenue at Ryanair, said: “Ryanair is pleased to partner with Rentalcars.com, as we continue to innovate our Car hire service and to further personalise our product offering.

“Rentalcars.com uses innovative technology to continually optimise the user journey, giving our customers the best choice, value and care on the market.”