Pegasus launches new route to Karachi, Pakistan

Pegasus has continued to expand its international network with the launch of a new Karachi route.

Flights to the capital city of the Sindh province in Pakistan will commence on September 25th.

Pegasus Airlines will connect guests from its destinations in Manchester, London, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stockholm and Frankfurt to Karachi via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen.

Flights from Quaid-e-Azam International Airport in Karachi from Istanbul will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 04:55 local time.