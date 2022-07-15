PATA appoints Audra Morrice, Chef and Judge of MasterChef (Singapore and Asia) as their Ambassador

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Audra Morrice, chef, author and host/judge of MasterChef (Asia and Singapore) as its Ambassador for Sustainable, Gastronomic Tourism.

“Throughout her career, Audra has been an advocate and champion for Asian heritage cooking, and I am delighted that she has agreed to be our Ambassador for Sustainable, Gastronomic Tourism,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera. “According to our newly released edition of PATA’s Issues & Trends, one of the biggest key drivers of positivity in online social sentiment about Asia Pacific travel is gastronomy. Having Audra as our Ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region provides a leading voice in promoting the authenticity and diversity of cuisines across the region, the celebration of locally sourced ingredients and the appeal of Asian gastronomy experiences for travellers. I look forward to working with her towards this goal.”