PATA and Visa’s Informal Workers Programme concludes in Bali, Indonesia

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Visa are delighted to announce the completion of the Informal Workers Programme in Bali, Indonesia.

The programme was created in 2021 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support one of the most important – but often overlooked – stakeholders in the tourism industry: the informal workers. Having been successfully implemented in Bangkok, Thailand, PATA and Visa came together to expand the programme in another important destination in Southeast Asia: Indonesia.

The programme took place in Bali throughout March, and April and will continue in Jakarta in May. On International Women’s Day, March 8, the first capacity building session began in Bali, at Kedonganan Beach, south of the island. The session was attended by 24 informal workers, including street food sellers, freelance photographers, parking attendants and fishermen. Participants learned about basic principles of service delivery, cross-cultural communication, and health and safety standards.

In the following days, the informal workers received training on business skills, financial management, business marketing and communication. They also learned the basics of mobile photography to better promote their services and products online.

The Informal Workers Programme in Indonesia is developed by PATA and Visa and implemented by our valuable member Wise Steps Consulting. Wise Steps is a consulting firm that works on national and regional projects to support sustainable development and responsible tourism.

According to PATA Chair Peter Semone, “We are delighted to be collaborating with Wise Steps again following the successful development and implementation of the Tourism Destination Resilience Programme. PATA sees great value in building the capacity of informal workers in Indonesia and across the Pacific Asia Region. After all, tourism is everybody’s business and with improved skills, livelihoods of marginalized people can grow.”

About the training programme in Bali, Riko Abdurrahman, Country Manager, Indonesia at Visa, adds, “Visa is proud to provide digital literacy and financial education specifically tailored to the needs of informal tourism workers, such as tour guides and transport drivers, who are an integral part of Bali’s tourism industry. As travel and tourism continue to accelerate post-COVID-19, our partnership with PATA will help enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive and deliver on our purpose to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.”

Pavnesh Kumar, PATA’s Sustainability and Social Responsibility Programme Head, who attended the programme in Bali, noted, “We are very excited to be able to assist in the recovery of the tourism sector in Bali by empowering these crucial players in the industry, which are the informal workers. It is also great to see that despite all challenges faced during this time, the informal workers are enthusiastic about learning new skills and reinventing themselves for the post-COVID tourism era.”

More updates on the Informal Workers Programme in Indonesia will be announced soon. For any queries, please contact [email protected]