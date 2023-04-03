UNIQUE RAMADAN EXPERIENCES STEEPED IN HISTORY AND CULTURE ON THE ABU DHABI CALENDAR

Featuring storytelling under the stars and traditional musical evenings, cultural workshops and wellness sessions, retail pop-ups, and the Ramadan Arcade, the whole community can come together to celebrate the holy month and create new cultural connections

Here is a selection of experiences to get you into the spirit of Ramadan.

CAPTIVATING CULTURE

LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Al Manama at Louvre Abu Dhabi

22nd March to 22nd April

Louvre Abu Dhabi will host three cultural activities across three evenings under a series named The Manama, in homage to the region’s architectural tradition of trapping heat within the ground and sealing it with thatched Palm Fronds. The evenings encompass two talks about the history and rich heritage of architecture in the UAE and an Oud and Calligraphy Performance. Each evening is free to attend but requires a reservation in advance.

A Reflection on Cultural Heritage at Louvre Abu Dhabi

15th February to 15th May, 6.30 pm to midnight daily

The Concrete Beach of the Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to stun with mesmerising projections seen from the Promenade. Iconic images of Emirati heritage will come alive on the seafront surfaces with projections of cultural activities and traditions from maritime moments and desert travellers, urban and rural landscapes and architecture and portraits of the people and lifestyle of the city.

Salt Camp: The Art Has Left the Frame at Louvre Abu Dhabi

24th February to 30th April, 1.00 pm to 12.00 am

UAE’s favourite Salt is inviting all art and food enthusiasts to experience a one-of-a-kind journey at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi with its pop-up, ‘The art has left the frame’, a world of 3D art in which one can experience classical artists’ work like never before. On an elevated stage, nestled amidst the sand, Salt Camp will host a mesmerizing showcase of live performances from jugglers to Oud players.

MANARAT AL SAADIYAT

Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat

6th April to 16th April, 8.00 am to 10.00 pm daily

Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Ramadan Arcade invites visitors to embrace cultural traditions this Ramadan in a contemporary, community setting with a fantastic round-up of cultural, social and entertainment activities such as games, workshops, talks, art and more.

QASR AL HOSN

Ramadan at Al Hosn

31st March to 3rd April, 9.00 pm to 1.00 am – Entry Fee, AED 30/per person

The four-day celebration during the holy month of Ramadan welcomes guests to engage in traditional Ramadan activities, including live entertainment, food vendors, and hands-on activities at the cultural landmark Qasr Al Hosn. For the first two days, the area between Qasr Al Hosn and the House of Artisans will be exclusive to women, while the rest of the Al Hosn site will be accessible to the public.

AL AIN

Ramadan at Hafeet, Al Ain

23rd March to 11th April, 9.00 pm to 3.00 am – General Admission, AED 10/per person

Al Ain welcomes all guests to experience its new Ramadan at Hafeet, presenting the joys of UAE culture and Al Ain’s spirit. The engaging three-week activation features an eclectic programme of culture, culinary delights, arts, family fun, shopping, and live entertainment – set against the backdrop of Jabel Hafeet mountain. Visitors can enjoy an exclusive food experience at the ‘Jalst Ramadan’ section which is located on an elevated platform. VIP experiences are also available with packages from AED 600 for a four-person table, and upwards.

Ramadan Nights at the Oasis

1st March to 15th April, 10.00 pm to 1.00 am daily

The ever-popular Ramadan Nights at the Oasis returns this Ramadan with the Al Ain Oasis hosting a series of cultural activities, dining experiences and family entertainment plus a unique ‘live from the oasis’ broadcast of ‘Al Shara’ a popular TV program broadcast on Abu Dhabi and Emarat channels.

Ramadan Talks at Al Ain Palace Museum

13th to 15th April

A program for presenting talks sessions in the Al Ain Palace Museum about knowledge and faith topics and presented by scholars accredited by the Ministry of Awqaf or guests of His Highness the President or from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences.

Ramadan Harees at Al Ain Palace Museum

Fridays only, 24th and 31st March, 7th and 14th April

Reviving the tradition of the Harees meal preparation, Al Ain Palace Museum and its community will distribute Harees to its neighbours during Ramadan, bringing back the same tradition of the late Sheikh Zayed, who used to do the same when he lived with his family in Al Ain Palace Museum.

Tales from Al Ain at Al Jahili Fort

11th April, 10.00 pm onwards

Tales from Al Ain is a storytelling experience bringing in experts, historians and people from the community to regale stories and anecdotes of Al Ain’s history, social practices, and it’s people. For this evening, the storytelling focuses on the mighty Jebel Hafit mountains and their surroundings.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa Ramadan Program

24th March, 3rd and 11th April, 10.00 pm onwards

Throughout Ramadan, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa will host various live musical evenings inspired by the spirituality of the month and oriental genres of music with oud, qanun, violin and flute performances.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa Monawaat Music Program

24th March to 21st April, selected days during Ramadan

The stage will be set for the Monawaat music program at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa during Eid, with Jalsaat sessions of Emirati and Khaleeji music and performers, bringing to life the nostalgic vibes of Jalsat, particularly in the 90s and early 2000s.

RETAIL RAMADAN POP-UPS

Fendi Majlis

1st April till the end of Ramadan

For the first time in the UAE, Fendi Café Majlis will launch at Tasha’s in Al Bateen, offering the perfect place to catch up and converse with friends this Ramadan.

Charlotte Tilbury Majlis

7th to 20th April

The first Charlotte Tilbury Majlis in the region will welcome guests with a specially curated and iconic Charlotte Tilbury Ramadan café in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Taking over Café Society in Mamsha Saadiyat, this luxury F&B concept offers a memorable Ramadan experience with consumer-led exclusive masterclasses hosted by the brand’s global make-up artist.

Ethr Café Take Over by Dyptique

6th April till the end of Ramadan

Global fragrance brand Dyptique will take over the Ethr Café at Mamsha Saadiyat, bringing the Dyptique Café concept to life with specialized menus and workshops.

