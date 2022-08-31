PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road Reopens on 7 September 2022

PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, Singapore, part of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, is pleased to announce the reopening of its newly renovated hotel that offers a unique locale in the ethnic district of Little India, ideal for both corporate and leisure guests alike.

Guests staying at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road enjoy easy access to public transport with Farrer Park MRT Station just five minutes’ walk from the hotel. Mustafa Centre, a 24-hour shopping haven as well as a family-friendly City Square Mall are also within walking distance. Guests can take a stroll down Serangoon Road and be enthralled by the colours and aromas along the streets or visit the Little India Arcade, a favourite haunt of tourists and locals looking for the best Indian buys.

The family-friendly landmark hotel unveils a full-scale transformation, boasting an updated exterior, 542 spacious guestrooms and suites, integrating technology and sustainability for an elevated hospitality experience.

The hotel has refreshed its lobby and enhanced the hospitality lounge, a space for guests to rest from early arrivals or for late night departures. In addition, the newly installed self-check-in kiosk at the lobby facilitates a simple and fuss-free yet highly secured check-in and check-out service at the convenience of the guests.

Guests looking for a comfortable stay will find brand new features at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, which has had a massive 21 million dollars’ overhaul to its public areas, dining outlets, meeting rooms, and guestrooms.

The popular all-day dining restaurant, Spice Brasserie, unveils a gorgeous new look complete with an exciting dining concept that embraces the best of Asian street food with innovative surprises.

Well-loved for its authentic Cantonese and Sichuan Cuisine, the family-friendly Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant has also embraced a new look with classic oriental elements that blend seamlessly with a touch of modern sophistication.

Offering seven stylish and functional spaces in the heart of the city, the professional event venues have everything that guests need to host an event in Singapore, from modern audio-visual equipment to a wide array of food and beverage options. The event spaces now sport a revitalised design with natural daylight, enhanced meeting facilities and a stunning pre-function foyer.

The hotel also features a 24-hour gym, exercise studio, outdoor pool and laundry facilities. Guests who have opted to add on access to the brand-new Executive Lounge located on level six can enjoy complimentary evening drinks and hors d’oeuvres, with a spectacular view of the refresh outdoor pool.

5 Days Flash Sale

To celebrate the reopening of the hotel, from 1 September to 5 September, PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road will be having 5 days flash sale that allows holiday makers and staycation lovers to enjoy up to 38% off their next room booking.



Family Escape Staycation Package

There is always nothing more important than creating unforgettable family times. Explore the vibrant historic area in Singapore with PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road’s Family Escape Staycation package. Wake up in one of the spacious family rooms and enjoy complimentary breakfast buffet with your loved ones. With SGD100 dining credits, pamper the folks at Spice Brasserie or Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant. What’s more, you can choose to snuggle under the sheets a little longer or head to the pool for a splashing good time and check out at 2pm.

Celebrating the hotel reopening, Spice Brasserie will be running THIRSTY THURSDAYS exclusively in the month of September. Buffet diners get to enjoy free flow beer from 6.30pm to 9pm with a top-up of SGD9.70 nett. Spice Brasserie will operate daily from 7 Sep 2022, 7am to 10pm.

Si Chuan Dou Hua is pleased to offer 海鲜五谷泡饭 (Crispy Brown Rice with Diced Seafood in Superior Stock) at SGD32.88++ for all dine-in guests daily (except weekends) in the month of September.