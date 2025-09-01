Pan Pacific Hotels Group offers ‘Unparalleled Experience’ of the Night Race

Pan Pacific Hotels Group has announced its partnership with The LEGO® Group in Singapore. This collaboration will enable travellers and fans to immerse themselves in the high-energy spirit of Singapore’s iconic night race.

From prime trackside locations with panoramic skyline views to themed in-room experiences, this partnership brings the excitement of race weekend into the heart of six participating properties through a range of thoughtfully curated hotel packages blending the creative world of LEGO bricks, the comfort of Pan Pacific’s hospitality, and the adrenaline of the city’s most thrilling annual event.

Cinn Tan, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, said: “Singapore’s night race is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and our hotels occupy the city’s most sought-after locations to take in the action. This year, we are delighted to partner with The LEGO Group to elevate the experience even further by bringing creativity, play, and a sense of discovery to the thrill of race weekend.”

Nina Patricia Da Costa, General Manager, Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail at The LEGO Group, said: “The Singapore Grand Prix is all about speed, race action, and shared experiences. This is the first year the LEGO Group partners Formula 1 to launch an exciting portfolio of LEGO F1 Products. We’re excited to partner with Pan Pacific Hotels Group to bring some of that same adrenaline into the hands of families with the highly popular LEGO F1 sets & LEGO Merchandise to enjoy as part of the hotel stay. With LEGO play at the heart of the experience, we hope to inspire creativity while capturing the spirit of Formula 1 during this season.”

A race-season experience designed for fans and families

As part of its partnership with The LEGO Group, guests staying at PPHG properties will experience the thrill of the night race season through a series of thoughtfully crafted packages and personalised moments. These include:

The Pitstop Staycation: Available across six PPHG properties, this exclusive staycation package comprises:

A set of three LEGO F1® Speed Champions worth SGD131.70:

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car 77243

Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race Car 77242

Aston Martin Aramco F1 AMR24 Race Car 77245

A limited-edition LEGO Thermo Cup

A LEGO F1 Booklet

A kids’ colouring activity

Daily breakfast for up to two adults and two children

15% off dining at participating hotel-operated outlets

Access to Kids Club (where available)

Each eligible booking stands a chance to win the much sought-after LEGO Technic 42207 Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car worth SGD349.90. Guests of the Pitstop Staycation are encouraged to share their experience on Instagram to also get an additional chance to win the LEGO Technic 42207 Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car worth SGD349.90. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members can also receive 5% off the package rate. Bookings are open now until 30 October 2025 for stays between 12 September and 31 October 2025, with a minimum two-night stay required.

For more information and bookings, click here. https://www.panpacific.com/en/countries/singapore/pitstop-staycation.html