Red Sea Global and Riyadh Air launch strategic alliance to elevate Saudi tourism worldwide

Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, is collaborating with Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, on a new strategic partnership. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two travel and tourism powerhouses was signed during a ceremony at Red Sea International Airport (RSI), attended by John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, and Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

The agreement will see the companies supporting one another on brand and marketing activations leading to greater visibility and recognition for each, showcasing The Red Sea as a premier global destination for sustainable luxury, while positioning the Riyadh Air as the preferred choice for travelers coming to the Kingdom and from global destinations around the world. The agreement also paves the way for future cooperation, including improved connectivity to RSG’s world-class destinations. As part of this partnership, Riyadh Air guests will enjoy exclusive offers and packages at The Red Sea resorts.



John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global Said:

“This collaboration with Riyadh Air is first and foremost about storytelling, combining our brands to amplify Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a renowned destination on the world stage. By sharing compelling content and campaigns, we’re not only increasing visibility but creating deeper emotional connections with global audiences. This is just the beginning. Today we welcomed Riyadh Air’s aircraft named Jamila. In the future we look forward to receiving a regular schedule of Riyadh Air flights to our destinations”



Tony Douglas, CEO at Riyadh Air, said:

“We’re thrilled to be putting ink to our partnership with Red Sea Global, where the two Saudi brands are creating impact in the travel sector. We’re elevating awareness of both Riyadh Air and The Red Sea and over time, this foundation opens the door for deeper collaboration, including integrated travel experiences that bring the promise of regenerative tourism closer to global travelers.”