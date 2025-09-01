IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to grow essentials portfolio

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Dutta Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. for the development of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gwalior, marking the debut of the brand in the historic city of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Slated to open in early 2029, the new-build hotel will further strengthen IHG’s presence in high-potential secondary markets across India.

Holiday Inn Express, IHG’s largest and fastest-growing brand with over 3,200 hotels globally, delivers more where it matters most—offering travellers simple, smart hospitality designed to balance efficiency with comfort. There are 17 operating Holiday Inn Express hotels in India with another 21 in the pipeline.

With the rollout of its Generation 5 design, the brand continues to elevate the essentials, combining intuitive service, flexible workspaces, and refreshed aesthetics tailored for both business and leisure stays. True to the brand, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gwalior will offer modern and thoughtful touches, from plush bedding, innovative spaces, and the signature Express Start™ Breakfast. This signing underscores the brand’s strategic expansion into key markets, bringing its signature blend of reliability and modern convenience to Gwalior’s growing travel landscape.

Gwalior, the “City of Forts,” blends rich heritage with modern growth, anchored by landmarks like Gwalior Fort and Sun Temple. The city is also a getway to historial and leisure destinations, including Orchha, Datia, and Kuno national park. Its rapid development as a hub for manufacturing, agro-industries, and infrastructure — including the expanded Gwalior Airport — positions it for strong corporate and leisure demand. The city’s vibrant culture, rich musical heritage, to bustling markets, further cements its appeal for business and leisure travelers alike.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gwalior will be located on Jhansi Road, one of Gwalior’s key arterial corridors. The hotel will feature 140 well-appointed rooms, a dining option, event space ,a meeting room, a fitness centre, offering simple, smart, and comfortable stay for guests visiting for business or leisure.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Holiday Inn Express & Suites to Gwalior—a city where rich heritage meets rapid economic growth. This signing not only expands our footprint in Central India but also demonstrates how IHG delivers ‘more where it matters most’ in emerging hubs. With Gwalior’s thriving industries, cultural legacy, and infrastructure boom, Holiday Inn Express’ smart, consistent hospitality is perfectly positioned to serve both business and leisure travelers seeking quality and convenience.

He added: “As demand grows for world-class accommodations in India’s dynamic secondary cities, this signing reflects our commitment to strategic partnerships that fuel regional tourism and economic development—while giving travelers a seamless stay experience.”

Speaking on this occasion the stakeholdersof Dutta Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are excited to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the Holiday Inn Express & Suites brand to Gwalior. With our combined expertise and the city’s growing potential, we believe this hotel will set a new benchmark in smart, international-standard hospitality for the region. This development is part of our long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to Gwalior’s infrastructure and tourism growth.”

IHG® currently has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 72 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.