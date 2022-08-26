Pan Pacific Hotels Group Accelerates Expansion in Japan in Strategic Partnership with Tokyu Hotels

Housed in the heart of vibrant Shinjuku, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel and HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel will present two unique hotel concepts within TOKYU KABUKICHO TOWER, Shinjuku’s new landmark skyscraper complex by architectural firm Kume Sekkei, designer of the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo.

Slated to open in the first half of 2023, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel will showcase the Pan Pacific brand’s sincere, graceful service and luxurious space. Meanwhile, HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel will bring out the PARKROYAL brand essence of rich local flavours and upscale, modern living.

This strategic partnership will leverage the strong global brands of Pan Pacific Hotels Group; its international sales and marketing network across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America; as well as its extensive distribution platforms to drive business performance in key source markets around the world. The two hotels will also be added to the Pan Pacific DISCOVERY loyalty programme, enabling powerful reach to a membership of 21 million worldwide.

Mr. Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, says: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Tokyu Hotels. This will add another two hotels to the success of Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel, A Pan Pacific Partner Hotel, established in 2019. Our two new hotels are situated right in the heart of Shinjuku, which will be a major draw for international travellers and a prime location for us to capture the global tourism demand.”

Mr. Jun Murai, President and Representative Director, Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd., shares: “Managed by Tokyu Hotels, BELLUSTAR TOKYO and HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU will carry our strong service experience in Japanese hospitality, combined with Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s powerful global platforms. We are poised to welcome guests from around the world, providing them with a unique stay experience in Kabukicho, Shinjuku Japan.”



Overlooking the panorama of the city, BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel is situated on the uppermost 39th to 47thfloors and will offer an exclusive 97 keys. Each room will present the rare luxury of space in Tokyo, ranging between 42sqm and 277sqm, with windows spanning seven meters in width for sweeping views of the horizon.

At the peak of the tower are five ultra-luxurious suites, ranging from 114sqm to 277sqm. On the topmost 47th floor sits the largest Penthouse, furnished with a personal spa treatment room for two persons, a kitchen and a jacuzzi with breathtaking skyline vistas. A double-storey duplex suite spans the 45-46th floor, featuring a plush living room, kitchen and bar. Ready by request to serve any Penthouse guest is a personal 24/7 hotel butler service, as well as in-room chef private dining.

The 45th floor will present an indulgent “sky dining” experience, with three storey-high, floor-to-ceiling windows in the main restaurant. This will be accompanied by teppanyaki, sushi, bar and lounge offerings. On the topmost 47th floor, luxury reaches its peak with exquisite facilities such as a serene “sky spa” overlooking the Tokyo cityscape, and a 138sqm private sky lounge reserved for guests of the Penthouse suites.

All guests can enjoy ultimate privacy with the hotel’s dedicated lift and check-in counter, option for in-room check-in, and a private gym with direct elevator access to BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel.