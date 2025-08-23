Multi-day tours poised to be travel experiences’ next high-growth frontier

The market for multi-day tours and experiences is growing, with global sales across roughly 10,000 operators topping an estimated US$89 billion in 2019, says Arival. After a pandemic-driven slowdown, many companies offering multi-day experiences are now matching or exceeding their pre-pandemic revenues by mid-2025 as travelers seek deeper, more curated journeys that single-day excursions can’t deliver.

Industry data confirms the momentum. According to a recent industry report multi-day tour bookings have surged, with operators reporting increased demand for customized itineraries and multi-day solo-only group trips. The segment has grown at an annual rate of 26.6% over the past three years, reaching $12.1 billion in revenue in 2024. Travelers are increasingly prioritizing immersive, stress-free travel experiences that combine convenience with cultural depth, making multi-day tours a compelling alternative to fragmented, single-day planning.

To help the experiences industry navigate this new trend, Arival has released a definitive guide to more than 50 online travel agencies (OTAs) specializing in multi-day tours and custom trips, timed to coincide with its Multi-Day Tours & Experiences Track at Arival 360 in Washington DC, taking place from September 30th – October 3rd. Arival has also launched a new research initiative into the multi-day sector, with 40 in-depth operator interviews and a global survey now underway. Findings will be shared in upcoming reports and at future Arival events.

The resource breaks the OTA landscape into three clear categories – package tours, custom trips and specialty experiences – and offers practical advice on commission models, platform requirements, reputation benchmarks and support services.

“We identified more than 50 OTAs focused exclusively on multi-day programs,” said Douglas Quinby, co-founder and CEO of Arival. “This is no longer a niche. The multi-day segment is becoming a core growth driver for the experiences industry. Travelers want more than just a day tour; they’re looking for curated, multi-day journeys that deliver deeper engagement and less hassle. Our guide helps operators understand the distribution landscape and position themselves to meet this rising demand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The guide’s three OTA segments include:

Package tour OTAs offering pre-organized, scheduled group departures (e.g. TourRadar, Exoticca, TourHub)

Custom trip OTAs that design personalized private itineraries through local experts (e.g. Evaneos, kimkim, Tourlane)

Specialty OTAs dedicated to themes such as wellness, adventure, cycling or sustainable travel (e.g. Responsible Travel, Divebooker and Book Retreats)

Operators can also reference Arival’s online glossary for clear definitions of multi-day tour types and terms. The directory intentionally excludes classic package holidays, travel consortia and single-day activity platforms, focusing instead on OTAs that transact primarily online. Before committing to a new distribution partner, Arival has the following recommendations for operators:

Review commercial terms, including payment, cancellation and commission rates (typically 15-20 percent)

Check peer reviews on industry forums and traveler sites for OTA reputation

Speak directly with OTA teams to assess responsiveness and support

Validate booking volume via case studies, partner referrals or web-traffic tools

At Arival 360, the Multi-Day Tours & Experiences Track will bring together leading OTA executives, tour operators, hoteliers and technology providers for hands-on workshops and expert panels on distribution strategy, marketing best practices and operational technology.

For more information or to download the guide, visit https://arival.travel/article/top-otas-for-multi-day-tours/