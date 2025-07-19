Ovolo Hotels Launches Italian-Inspired High Tea ‘Dolce & Mare’ in Sydney

From July 24, Ovolo Woolloomooloo is redefining Sydney’s high tea scene with the launch of Dolce & Mare for a new, elevated culinary experience that brings together coastal Italian indulgence, rich storytelling, and the vibrant energy and Italian history of the iconic Finger Wharf.

Running Thursday to Saturdays from July 24, Dolce & Mare is far from traditional. The curated menu means Sweet & Sea in Italian, and is a celebration of flavour and theatre. The experience will feature dishes such as homemade brioche mini lobster rolls with Avruga caviar, Sicilian swordfish croquettes with Aperol emulsion, and a Mixed berries Zabaglione eaten in time of hardship in the 1900’s. Guests can choose to pair the experience with Gordon Ramsay’s Food Star winners and First Nations owned Blak Brews, to enjoy native Australian teas, or enjoy a glass of Prosecco, or Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

Presented on Mediterranean-inspired ceramics and layered with design details that honour Woolloomooloo’s Italian migrant heritage from the early 1900’s, Dolce & Mare is where story and setting meet. Think sunlight, ceramic textures, citrus tones and aperitivo charm. It’s Italy by the sea, with a sweet Sydney soul.

“We wanted to create something with meaning, flavour and a sense of theatre for something that goes beyond the expected and speaks to Ovolo’s playful yet refined identity,” says James Clark, General Manager of Ovolo Woolloomooloo. “Dolce & Mare is high tea reimagined. Stylish, sensory and full of soul.”

Dolce & Mare launches Thursday July 24, operating Thursday to Saturday, with three limited seated sittings daily (12pm, 2pm, 4pm).