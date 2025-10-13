Outbound Hotels Announces Growth with Expanded CoralTree Hospitality Partnership

Outbound Hotels announces the upcoming openings of Outbound Yosemite and Outbound Sedona, two landmark additions in the brand’s portfolio of outdoor-inspired destinations. The news comes alongside an expanded strategic partnership with CoralTree Hospitality, now managing Outbound’s existing properties, including The Virginian Lodge in Jackson Hole, WY. Together, these milestones mark a new era for the brand, underscoring its commitment to thoughtfully designed, accessibly priced stays where outdoor adventure, design and culture intersect.

“With the openings of Outbound Yosemite and Outbound Sedona, we’re delivering on our vision to create stays that are rooted in place, approachable by design and connected to the outdoors,” said Matthew Mering, Executive Vice President, Hospitality at Waterton and Co-Founder of Outbound Hotels. “These properties represent the next evolution of the brand, both in geography and guest experience, and with CoralTree as our exclusive operating partner, we’re set up to grow with the right balance of creativity, consistency and local perspective.”

CoralTree Partnership: Scaling with Purpose

Outbound Hotels has named CoralTree Hospitality as its exclusive operating partner, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to intentional, sustainable growth. With an Outbound-dedicated team, CoralTree brings decades of experience scaling independent companies like Destination Hotels and Two Roads Hospitality. As part of CoralTree’s 50+ property portfolio, Outbound gains access to proven systems and regional sales infrastructure, capabilities typically reserved for larger chains, ensuring operational consistency and brand integrity.

“We’ve long admired Outbound’s ability to carve out a unique niche in the outdoor hospitality space,” said Tom Luersen, President of CoralTree Hospitality. “The brand has struck a chord with travelers — people who want beautiful places to stay, but also meaningful experiences rooted in authenticity, connection and a sense of place. At CoralTree, we share that philosophy of creating destinations that reflect the spirit of their surroundings and foster genuine human connection. We’re thrilled to partner with Outbound in expanding this like-minded ethos to more communities across the country where nature, culture and hospitality come together in inspiring ways.”

The partnership blends Outbound’s creative, community-first vision with CoralTree’s operational experience to unlock new opportunities for growth, while preserving what makes the brand distinct.

Outbound Yosemite: A New Basecamp for California Adventure

Opening for stays beginning Q1 2026, Outbound Yosemite is a 17-acre alpine retreat just 15 miles from the South Gate of Yosemite National Park. As the brand’s first ground-up build, it blends rustic character with thoughtful amenities, offering 104 cabins arranged along the natural slope to maximize views, plus 14 lodge-style rooms, an expansive pool, hot tub and over 5,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space.

The hotel’s modern lodge aesthetic is rooted in Yosemite’s pioneering history and dramatic natural forms. The design team at One Union Studio artfully blends classic mountain lodge details with streamlined, contemporary lines, using a natural, subdued palette that defers to the surrounding landscape.

Thoughtful amenity placement–particularly the pool and deck–encourages community and movement, while textures and materials create a relaxed, nature-focused setting.

Dining will be anchored by Juniper, a new concept from Folkart Management, offering a pizza-forward menu inspired by the region. Weekly events, wellness activations and F&B-driven gatherings will complement the natural setting, with Juniper and the pool deck serving as central hubs for connection.

Outbound Sedona: A Bold New Retreat Nestled in the Red Rocks

Launching for stays in Q2 2026, Outbound Sedona reimagines desert lodging minutes from Uptown Sedona. Designed with The Gettys Group, the 138-room resort channels its red rock surroundings through modern Pueblo-inspired architecture and sunbaked textures.

Room types include kings, bunk rooms and the spacious Serenity Suite, with select accommodations featuring patios, fireplaces, or kitchenettes. The newly enhanced spa offers an outdoor adults-only pool, dry sauna, cold plunge and private treatment rooms.

At the resort’s heart is Moonwater, a two-tiered pool complex inspired by golden-hour lounging and stargazing, perfectly oriented toward Bell Rock’s dramatic views. The forthcoming restaurant, Lucida, also developed by Folkart, will serve a nourishing, high-desert menu featuring local ingredients and bold Southwestern flavors, from prickly pear parfaits to mesquite salmon.

What’s Next

Bookings for both properties will open on November 3, with Yosemite welcoming guests in Q1 and Sedona in Q2 2026.

With more destination-driven projects ahead, Outbound remains committed to rethinking not just where travelers stay, but how they feel while they’re there.

For more information, visit www.outboundhotels.com.