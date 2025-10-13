Mews Launches New Commercial Hub in Dallas to Accelerate Growth

Mews, the leading operating system for hospitality, today announced the opening of a new commercial hub in Dallas, Texas. The hub will house a portion of Mews’ inside sales team, ranging from entry-level Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) and Business Development Representatives (BDRs) to inside sales reps, and is designed to support Mews’ fast expanding U.S. operations.

The decision to open the Dallas hub follows Mews’ recent growth in the U.S. and reflects the company’s strategy to build a stronger pipeline of early-career sales talent. Though Mews remains a remote-first company, the Dallas team will work from the office three days per week to benefit from in-person coaching, collaboration, and faster ramp times.

“For the first time in years, we’re creating an in-office presence in Dallas to anchor a truly cohesive sales organization. This is a major step in our U.S. expansion, and I couldn’t be more excited to invest in growing our sales talent here. The Dallas hub is all about creating the right environment where early-career sales professionals get the coaching and collaboration they need to build long, successful careers,” said Michael Coscetta, President of Mews.

In recent years due to a business-friendly tax and regulation environment, Texas has become a magnet for tech expansion, with Dallas and Austin emerging as leading hubs. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas shows that jobs in the tech sector in the region have expanded at an average annual rate of 4.7% over the past decade, more than double the overall job growth rate of 2.1%. An indicator of the industry’s strength in Texas specifically.

The Mews Dallas hub will focus on building hiring pipelines from local talent pools and reflects feedback from candidates who are increasingly looking for hybrid options early in their careers.

