Orlando’s new Terminal C welcomes Aer Lingus as its very first flight

Aer Lingus flight EI35 from Manchester to Orlando on 20 September was the first flight to land at Orlando International Airport’s new Terminal C

The flight landed into Orlando International Airport at 15:27 to a warm welcome in celebration of the opening of its new terminal.



Orlando’s multi-million-dollar investment has officially become the Irish flag carrier’s new home for customers flying on the popular non-stop four times a week service from Manchester.



The new terminal will give customers an enhanced airport experience.



Bill Byrne Aer Lingus Executive Vice-President US, said: “Aer Lingus has been a long standing partner flying year-round non-stop flights to Orlando International Airport from Dublin, and more recently non-stop from Manchester, UK since the launch of Aer Lingus UK in 2021.



“We welcome the opening of the upgraded facilities of Terminal C at Orlando International Airport, providing our passengers with an elevated customer experience.’’

ADVERTISEMENT



Flights between Manchester and Orlando start from £189 each-way (when booked as a return journey - including all taxes and charges) when booked before 23 September as part of the carriers ‘Take Off’ sale from Manchester.