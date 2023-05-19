Opening in 2023: Apes Hill Barbados Resort and Community

Apes Hill Barbados, a naturally luxurious golf resort and community, is opening for villa rental stays from winter 2023. The resort will be both a hub for golf enthusiasts and for those seeking the ultimate laid-back luxury lifestyle in a truly remarkable setting, whether that be embracing outdoor pursuits such as trekking or cycling, simply lazing by the pool, or seeking ultimate zen in the resort spa.

Located in the breezy Apes Hill St James, the resort is 1,000ft above sea level on the most easterly island in the Caribbean Archipelago, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea both of which can be seen from the elevated terrain or vistas at Apes Hill. This makes the flagship 18 Hole Championship Golf Course, which opened to members in November 2022, the most elevated course in Barbados, allowing for glorious views at holes 12-15 of not only the Scotland District but also spectacular scenes of the aquamarine Atlantic Ocean.

The resort is committed to providing the ultimate Caribbean authentic luxury lifestyle to its members and guests but also ensuring this is done with sustainability at the forefront of the agenda. Apes Hill is fully independent of Barbados’ water supply for the golf course and landscaping, achieved through harvesting rainwater from rooves, roads, and open spaces to be collected in the property’s reservoir.

The grass used throughout the golf course and amenities is drought resistant resulting in low water consumption. Woven around the golf course is thousands of fruit trees, palm trees, banana trees, breadfruit trees, soursop, cherry trees, even coffee trees, with the goal to use as much local produce as possible to reduce food miles. Apes Hill Barbados strives to reduce its environmental impact wherever possible.

Apes Hill Barbados boasts fully furnished villas and homes that blend neatly into the timeless landscape of one of the most beautiful terrains in Barbados, available for purchase or holiday rental, homeowners and resort guests alike have full access to the resort’s amenities such as the golf courses, clubhouse, driving range, racquet centre with padel courts and tiger turf tennis courts, nature trails and spa facilities.